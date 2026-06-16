NFL Insider Reveals the 49ers Will Cut Brandon Aiyuk Soon

An end to the drama between Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers may finally be nearing.

According to NFL insider Jason La Canfora, the 49ers are expected to release Aiyuk before the start of training camp. That means he will be moved off in a little over a month, maybe less.

"The 49ers cancelled their recent mandatory mini camp, which would have brought the situation to a head, but there is every expectation now that he will be released before the start of training camp," wrote La Canfora.

"Perhaps the Commanders, whose general manager, Adam Peters, was with the 49ers when they drafted Aiyuk, would be among those to bring him in. It will not be a long list of suitors at this point."

The end is finally near

Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (in black hoodie) watches his teammates work out during the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

If the 49ers truly are going to release Aiyuk in the next month, then it should be treated as a joyous occasion. They will finally execute a move that should've taken place in March.

Instead, the 49ers chose to be petty and immature by retaining Aiyuk. They even went as far as to be delusional about trading Aiyuk, which was never going to happen.

The 49ers showed their hand late last season when it was revealed they revoked the guarantees on Aiyuk's deal for the following season. Once that happened, it was obvious they would cut him.

Plus, the 49ers had been leaking to insiders that they hated the contract extension they gave to Aiyuk. It's been evident they wanted Aiyuk gone.

Every team in the NFL knew that, but the 49ers thought they could change course and act like they never leaked those reports or said that Aiyuk's tenure with the 49ers was over.

Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) catches the ball during warmups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

If they didn't say any of that, it's understandable why they are still holding onto Aiyuk. But since they did say and do all of that, they're just a bunch of clowns for going this route with Aiyuk.

Isn't the point of being done with someone or something toxic to cut ties with them? All the 49ers have done is open themselves up to an annoying storyline with him.

There never should've been videos of Aiyuk on social media taking shots at the 49ers. They should've been done with him long ago. All this has been is a waste of time and energy.

At least now, they might finally be done with him in a month. Then we'll never have to talk about Aiyuk with the 49ers ever again.

What a relief.

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