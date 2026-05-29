One 49ers Position that Could See a Change After OTAs

The San Francisco 49ers have one clear hole that could be upgraded if the team does not like what they see in OTAs. Aaron Schatz of ESPN highlighted left guard as a position of need for the 49ers prior to training camp.

Can the San Francisco 49ers get adequate play at left guard in 2026?

The 49ers are going to lean on the three options that are already on the team before they go outside the roster and try to replace them, but it is fair that Schatz is skeptical that any of the three options they currently have will actually stick.

Connor Colby was a late-round pick last season and got benched for the 49ers' late-season stretch. They tried to rotate Nick Zakelj in with him to ease his workload, and then pushed Spencer Burford in once he got healthy. There is a chance that he can take a step forward in his second season, but he has a lot of issues during his time as a starter and does not look like a legitimate option.

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Robert Jones might be the most legitimate option the 49ers currently have, but he missed all of the 2025 season with a neck injury. Before that, he was getting starter work for the Miami Dolphins, but Jones was expected to be a stopgap for the Dallas Cowboys before the injury ended his season. So, he is not considered a starter league-wide when he is healthy, and health is a real question.

The last option is Carver Willis. Willis is a fourth-round rookie with no left guard experience. He played tackle in college, but is not quite physically fit to play tackle in the NFL. So, he will slide inside to guard. He has been working as a guard since before the draft, so the transition might be smoother than expected, but even then, a Week 1 starting role would be asking for a lot.

The thought would be that the 49ers will see what they have with this group through OTAs and potentially training camp. If they do decide that none of the three can be a starting option, it would be time to go outside the roster and look for a veteran who can step in and start right away.

Joel Bitonio, Andrus Peat, and Brady Christensen are some of the more notable names available if San Francisco does not feel good here.