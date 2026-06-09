Why the 49ers Cancelling Minicamp is the Right Move

Practically every team in the NFL is conducting minicamp right now. It's the final offseason phase that follows OTAs right before the summer break.

However, that's not the case for the San Francisco 49ers. Kyle Shanahan chose to cancel minicamp as a reward for 100% participation in OTAs last week.

The 49ers held minicamp last year, so it may seem odd that they're cancelling it, especially since numerous players could use the reps.

But it's not shocking at all that the 49ers elected to forgo minicamp. In fact, it was the right move, despite a bunch of players needing the reps.

Why cancelling minicamp was the right move

Jun 10, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan watches his players work out during an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

What was the main issue for the 49ers last season? It was injuries. After OTAs were a success, with strong attendance and no injuries, it makes sense that Shanahan wants to cancel minicamp.

Just imagine they conducted minicamp as planned, and a few players get dinged up with a hamstring strain. It would derail some of the positive feelings that derived from

Of course, injuries are a part of the game. There is no avoiding it. But I think the fact that the core players on the 49ers are older and have an injury history plays a significant role as well.

Last year, the 49ers didn't cut minicamp because they knew they had a bunch of rookies and young players. They were the priority last offseason, especially coming off a poor 2024 season.

Jun 10, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks to the media following an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

This year, however, is different. Shanahan has already acknowledged that some rookies won't make the team, and I'd be hard-pressed to say that more than two rookies will contribute this season.

It makes taking care of the veterans more crucial. Besides, the 49ers don't read that much into what happens during OTAs and minicamp.

They will learn much about their rookies and young players in training camp. By cancelling minicamp, it shows that there's nothing else they're going to learn from those players during it.

The 49ers aren't going to learn much about their players in the trenches or their running backs. They'll only truly learn what their players are capable of when the pads come on.

So, while it does initially seem like a wasted opportunity to remove practice reps, it's a moot point when those reps aren't quality ones. It's full steam ahead for training camp now.

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