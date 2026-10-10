The One Attribute That 49ers QB Brock Purdy Has Over Elite Quarterbacks

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is again making headlines in the mainstream media.

This time it's mostly praise, which is well deserved. Through four games, Purdy has thrown for 1,007 yards, 11 touchdowns, and just one interception. He's also posted a 126.2 passer rating and a league-leading 89.2 quarterback rating.

He's taken his game to another level, producing at an even higher level than before. Based on those numbers, Purdy has firmly put himself in the MVP conversation and, by most statistical measures, deserves to be considered a serious contender for this year's award.

Yet members of the media are still faltering at giving him his flowers, with LeSean McCoy stating on Speakeasy: “This is the thing nowadays, it can’t just be like he’s really really good. He’s really really good.

"It’s either gotta be great and elite or you’re terrible. There’s nothing in the middle. I think Brock Purdy today, it’s not the first time Brock Purdy has played MVP caliber football, I think Brock is a phenomenal quarterback. He’s really really good. He’s damn good…

"I have a lot of respect for Brock Purdy and if he wins an MVP I’ll have even more respect for him, but for me, being around this game and watching it, and playing in it, there’s no way I’m ever gonna put Brock Purdy in the same boat as Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. It’s just never gonna happen. But you can’t say he’s not playing as good as them guys.”

Oct 4, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patrick Mahomes aside, given that he's the best quarterback in the league, bringing up Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson completely misses the point being made.

Jackson is 3–5 in the postseason, with 10 touchdown passes, seven interceptions and a passer rating of 84.6. Allen, meanwhile, is 8–7, with 29 touchdown passes and just six interceptions.

Purdy, however, is 5–3 in the postseason, having led the 49ers to both the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl. Neither Jackson nor Allen has reached the Super Bowl, despite always being mentioned as the league's elite quarterbacks.

You can make the argument that Allen is the better quarterback overall, despite his relatively underwhelming postseason record. But Purdy has already demonstrated that he can deliver on the biggest stage. That's the distinction being overlooked when the media repeatedly champions the likes of Allen, Jackson and Justin Herbert, who, at this point, has yet to win a playoff game.

Ultimately, the argument isn't necessarily about who has the greatest individual talent. It's about who has actually delivered when the stakes are highest. And Purdy has already done that.