The One Brock Purdy Stat That Could Give the 49ers an Edge vs. Seattle

The San Francisco 49ers facing the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5 presents their biggest challenge of the season so far.

The 49ers are 4-0 so far, with two wins against the Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos, teams who reached the AFC and NFC Championship last season.

That's a resounding positive. Now the next big test against the Seahawks is just around the corner - the very team that defeated San Francisco in both the regular season and in the playoffs last season.

Seattle went on to win the Super Bowl. In the game against the 49ers, you could feel the game slipping away from San Francisco after the Seahawks scored a touchdown following the opening punt.

So let's be honest, they represent a huge test. They have a great team in all three phases and heading to Lumen Field is always recognized as one of the most hostile environments in the league. A victory against Seattle shows they are truly a Super Bowl contender.

There is one Brock Purdy statistic that should favor the 49ers heading into this game though.

49ers QB Brock Purdy is 4-0 at Lumen Field

Oct 4, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) carries the ball against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since becoming the 49ers' starting quarterback, Purdy has never lost a regular-season road game against Seattle. The stat suggests complete dominance over a divisional rival, and when needed, he has found ways to get the job done in these crucial matchups.

Last season provided a perfect example. Granted, it came in Week 1, when neither team had fully found its footing, but Purdy still stepped up to lead the 49ers to victory. He was later diagnosed with turf toe, making his performance all the more respectable.

So far this season, Purdy is playing like an MVP-caliber quarterback. He's elevated his game to an even higher standard and is making it look effortless. His ridiculous 2026 stat line so far speaks for itself.

Compared to last season, when the offensive line was lacking, it now appears to be the best it has ever been. Purdy should have more time in the pocket and, overall, be in a much better position to perform than he was when the 49ers were knocked out.

A win against Seattle would justify the hype surrounding the 49ers' season prospects this year. A defeat wouldn't ruin those expectations completely, but it would indicate that they're still there or thereabouts, which was ultimately what was expected heading into the season. They just need results to go their way.