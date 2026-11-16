Why the Win vs. Cowboys Could Be Brock Purdy's Best Game with the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers defeated their historic rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, 46-40 at AT&T Stadium to improve their record to 8-1.

Brock Purdy threw three passing touchdowns, two to Christian McCaffrey and one to Deebo Samuel, while McCaffrey, Samuel and rookie Kaelon Black each added a rushing touchdown.

Their performances were simply sublime across the board, with all of San Francisco's offensive weapons contributing. However, Purdy was the focal point, making a compelling case for this being his best performance since taking the job as the 49ers' starting quarterback.

Purdy finished 22-of-28, passing for 389 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, despite taking five sacks. A 154.5 passer rating. Not quite a perfect rating, but an exceptional one nonetheless.

In addition, according to Next Gen Stats Purdy completed all four of his scramble pass attempts for 135 yards and a touchdown, tying Patrick Mahomes (2018) and Josh Allen (2024) for the most scramble passing yards in a game since 2018.

Plus, on a play that resulted in a Samuel touchdown, Purdy even took on the role of a fullback, helping with a crucial block to help make the score possible.

Nov 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The manner of the performance is what makes this such a strong contender for Purdy's best game in red and gold. When he wasn't being sacked, his efficiency was almost faultless.

He compensated for cracks in the offensive line, scrambled brilliantly and remained remarkably calm and composed throughout despite the hits. These are the qualities of an elite quarterback.

I've never doubted Purdy's ability, but the overall manner of this performance was particularly impressive. With the 49ers' defence conceding 40 points, the pressure on the offense to keep delivering was immense. For Purdy to maintain such a high standard throughout is simply remarkable.

To produce a performance like this against the franchise's biggest non-divisional rivals only adds to its significance. Purdy clearly relishes the big occasion, and against a rivalry that has stood for decades, this was far from the first time he has risen to the challenge against the Cowboys. He's now 4-0 and remains unbeaten.

With every passing week, he continues to impress in more ways. He constantly strives to improve, with no distractions beyond his own development and that of his team, and almost always delivers in the face of adversity.

He's looking like the frontrunner for this year's MVP. But what matters more to him is winning football games.