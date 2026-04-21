One Dream NFL Draft Trade That Could Change the 49ers Overnight

The San Francisco 49ers have several needs to address in the 2026 NFL Draft, but a trade could significantly alter their approach. If the 49ers were able to acquire Kayvon Thibodeaux during draft weekend, it would have a major impact on how they build the roster.

Could the San Francisco 49ers trade for Kayvon Thibodeaux in the 2026 NFL Draft?

The New York Giants have reportedly shown interest in keeping Thibodeaux, even after moving on from Dexter Lawrence. However, the situations are not directly connected since they play different roles. Thibodeaux currently sits behind Abdul Carter and Brian Burns on the depth chart, and he is also approaching a contract year. Given where the team stands, there is a question of whether it makes sense to hold onto him and risk losing him without compensation.

At the same time, Thibodeaux is coming off two injury-shortened seasons and has recorded eight sacks over the past two years. With a new contract looming, that combination may lower his perceived value around the league.

Because of that, a potential trade price could be more reasonable than expected. A scenario where the 49ers acquire Thibodeaux for a fourth-round pick stands out as a possibility. San Francisco currently holds four selections in that range, giving them flexibility to make a move without sacrificing premium draft capital.

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There are still clear risks. Thibodeaux has not matched his earlier production recently, and acquiring him would come with the expectation of a future contract. However, he is still just 26 years old and has previously shown high-level production, including an 11.5-sack season earlier in his career. That level of upside is difficult to find, especially compared to draft prospects who may get drafted in the range of the pick.

For comparison, Akeem Mesidor is expected to be selected before the 49ers’ first-round pick, and he is almost the same age as Thibodeaux. In contrast, Thibodeaux offers a known level of NFL experience, even if his recent production has been inconsistent.

If the 49ers were able to complete a trade like this, it could shift their entire draft strategy. Instead of feeling pressure to address edge rusher early, they could focus on other positions, such as offensive line, safety, or wide receiver, with their first two selections.

With multiple fourth-round picks available, using one to acquire a player with proven upside could allow the team to address several needs without forcing a pick. Given their current roster construction and approach, adding a veteran presence at edge rusher instead of relying on a developmental prospect could be a move that reshapes their draft plan.