Ranking Round 1 Edge Rusher Options for the San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have been linked to drafting an edge rusher in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft. The issue is that names such as David Bailey, Reuben Bain, Keldric Faulk and Akeem Mesidor are likely to be off of the board by the 27th pick.

Some rushers such as T.J. Parker, Cashius Howell, Zion Young, Malachi Lawrence, and R Mason Thomas are the next players on mock draft boards with some round 1 buzz. How would these players rank as fits for the 49ers?

Best Round 1 Edge Rusher Options for San Francisco 49ers

Zion Young, Missouri

Zion Young fits what the 49ers have, but he may not be what the 49ers need. He is a power rusher with long arms and force to rush the passer. Young is great against the run and can play early downs. However, they have a lot of that, and they are looking for someone to bring more speed to replace Bryce Huff; Young is not that.

Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

Howell is a speed rusher, but maybe too far to the other side of Young. He is all speed and brings very little to the run game. His biggest question will come with arm length, which has never succeeded in the NFL. That, combined with a bit of a lack of burst, makes him look like a reach pick at 27, despite him fitting the style of rusher they would like.

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R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

Thomas is longer and a bit more explosive than Howell. He is not quite as bendy, but he plays with a tenacity that would make him a great fit for the Bryce Huff role. His question is that he goes around pick 46 on consensus mock draft boards, so there may be a chance that he falls to San Francisco in round 2. Either way he fits well.

Malachi Lawrence, UCF

Lawrence is a player to bet on because of his athletic traits. He is explosive and attacks when he gets off of the football. He has more upside in the run game and off of the ball compared to Thomas and could get more every down snaps.

TJ Parker, Clemson

Parker may end up as the best player on a lot of boards when San Francisco is on the clock. He brings a strong combination of run defense with upside as a pass rusher as well. He would be a strong fit to bring into the rotation.