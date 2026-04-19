49ers 7-Round Mock Draft: A Complete Blueprint for Winning a Super Bowl

Now that we are into draft week, it is time for the final 7-round mock draft of the season. We have all of the information needed, and now it is time to see who the 49ers take. This mock draft will try to be predictive of who the team will not take, not what I would do.

San Francisco 49ers 7-round mock draft

Round 1 pick 27: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

While John Lynch said he does not expect to take a wide receiver early, sometimes the board just breaks that way. There is a strong gap between the sixth and seventh wide receiver, but the tier of 4-6 that features Omar Cooper Jr., Denzel Boston, and KC Concepcion could be right in the 49ers' range.

There is a big drop after these three get drafted, and by the 49ers' second round pick, they are just taking a shot and not adding an impact player. While the chances of Concepcion are close to 50/50, there is a 60% chance that one of Concepcion or Cooper is on the board at pick 27, based on mock drafts. There is a 90% chance when you add in Boston. One of these three has to be the pick. Concepcion is a great fit and will likely be on the board.

Round 2, Pick 58: Dani Dennis-Sutton, Edge, Penn State

The 49ers need to address the edge rusher position. While there may not be great fits in round 1, some good options could fall to Round 2. Dennis-Sutton is athletic, he has an array of pass rush moves, and he can bring upside as a run defender.

Round 4, Pick 127: Chris McClellan, DL, Missouri

The 49ers need to continue to add to the trenches, and that is what they tend to do in the draft anyway. McClellan is a great fit, and could rotate with CJ West to give the team a legitimate four-man rotation with Alfred Collins and Osa Odighizuwa.

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Round 4, Pick 133: Kendal Daniels, LB/S, Oklahoma

The 49ers brought in Daniels for a visit, and it could be to see where he would fit into their defense. He played a variety of roles last year and is a hybrid between linebacker and safety. He could jump in this year and take dime snaps in the box, making life for Dre Greenlaw easier.

Round 4, Pick 138: Alex Harkey, OL, Oregon

Harkey is another pre-draft visitor and another player that they may have brought in to try on a position fit. Harkey does not have the feet to stay at tackle, but his run blocking could translate to guard. If the 49ers liked what they saw, they could add him to the left guard mix.

Round 4, Pick 139: Eli Raridon, TE, Notre Dame

Raridon is a good blocker with some untapped upside as a pass catcher. In the short term, he can compete with Luke Farrell; in the long term, he can work to replace George Kittle.