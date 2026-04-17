Every Expert's Mock-Draft Pick for the 49ers -- and What They’re Missing
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A lot of expert mock drafts were released this week, as we are under a week to go until the 2026 NFL draft. With that, a consensus is starting to form around the picks as well. Who are the experts giving the 49ers the most?
Mock Draft data points to one position for the San Francisco 49ers
Todd McShay - Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah
Dane Brugler - Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah
Benjamin Solak - Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah
Peter Schrager - Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah
Chad Reuter - Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State
Mel Kiper Jr - Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State
There is a clear consensus that the 49ers will take a tackle with their first pick, and the majority of the group believes that will be Lomu. Lomu did meet with the 49ers this week, so there is obvious interest, and the 49ers do believe that he will be around when they have a chance to take him, which is why they are digging into his questions more.
Between Lomu and Iheanachor, Lomu may make more sense because he plays the left side and could fit the scheme more. Iheanachor has more upside and potential, but a lot of that has been unreached, and playing on the right side means that he has to transition sides as well as change his style.
Experts may be missing something in consensus mock drafts
However, as a 49ers fan, ask yourself the last time that mock drafters came to a consensus on their pick and got it right? It seems that they must be missing something to all come to this conclusion. It may be because the Trent Williams saga is the most news-relevant story and thus an easy connection to make.
Still, the 49ers' offseason moves have signaled trying to win with the core players on their roster now, and worrying about getting younger when those players move on. If that is the case, an edge rusher, safety, left guard, or wide receiver may be better fits because they can provide impact Day 1. Neither Lomu nor Iheanachor is a real possibility at guard right now.
The 49ers have met with three possible first-round receivers. They met with edge rusher Malachi Lawrence, and they have been linked to Chase Bisontis in Round 1. Even if Emmanuel McNeil-Warren fell, he would be a good fit.
With so many paths the team could take, it is surprising to see everyone fall in line with one path.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley