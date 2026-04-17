Every Expert's Mock-Draft Pick for the 49ers -- and What They’re Missing

A lot of expert mock drafts were released this week, as we are under a week to go until the 2026 NFL draft. With that, a consensus is starting to form around the picks as well. Who are the experts giving the 49ers the most?

Mock Draft data points to one position for the San Francisco 49ers

Todd McShay - Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Dane Brugler - Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Benjamin Solak - Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Peter Schrager - Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Chad Reuter - Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Mel Kiper Jr - Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

There is a clear consensus that the 49ers will take a tackle with their first pick, and the majority of the group believes that will be Lomu. Lomu did meet with the 49ers this week, so there is obvious interest, and the 49ers do believe that he will be around when they have a chance to take him, which is why they are digging into his questions more.

Between Lomu and Iheanachor, Lomu may make more sense because he plays the left side and could fit the scheme more. Iheanachor has more upside and potential, but a lot of that has been unreached, and playing on the right side means that he has to transition sides as well as change his style.

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Experts may be missing something in consensus mock drafts

However, as a 49ers fan, ask yourself the last time that mock drafters came to a consensus on their pick and got it right? It seems that they must be missing something to all come to this conclusion. It may be because the Trent Williams saga is the most news-relevant story and thus an easy connection to make.

Still, the 49ers' offseason moves have signaled trying to win with the core players on their roster now, and worrying about getting younger when those players move on. If that is the case, an edge rusher, safety, left guard, or wide receiver may be better fits because they can provide impact Day 1. Neither Lomu nor Iheanachor is a real possibility at guard right now.

The 49ers have met with three possible first-round receivers. They met with edge rusher Malachi Lawrence, and they have been linked to Chase Bisontis in Round 1. Even if Emmanuel McNeil-Warren fell, he would be a good fit.

With so many paths the team could take, it is surprising to see everyone fall in line with one path.