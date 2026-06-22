Without a doubt, the San Francisco 49ers will be one of the top playoff-contending teams in the NFC. All they need is for health to finally be on their side for them to take the next step.

However, even with that, it will still be tough for them to compete with the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams. That is their main concern, especially since they're in the same division.

The 49ers would do well to consider all their options for improving their team before they begin training camp. But there is only one trade that could still transform the 49ers' offseason.

This trade would have massive ripple effects

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

It’s trading for Las Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby. Acquiring him would instantly take the 49ers to new heights.

His impact would be immeasurable. Pairing him up with Nick Bosa would cause the rest of the teams in the NFL to attempt to void the trade.

That is how overpowered the 49ers' defense is with Crosby. Not to mention, they have Osa Odighizuwa wrecking the interior. The 49ers would go from the worst pass-rushing unit to one of the best.

It would also send a message to the NFC West that they’re not taking a backseat to the Rams and the Seahawks. They'll have a defense on par with or greater than theirs.

Trading for Crosby would be the 49ers' follow-up move to the Rams acquiring Myles Garrett. They've yet to make one, so it would be the perfect time for them to do so.

It just makes too much sense for the 49ers to pull the trigger on this trade, which is why they are reportedly one of several teams interested in doing it.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, I don't see this trade happening anytime soon. The Raiders tried to trade Crosby earlier in the offseason to the Baltimore Ravens.

That didn't work out after the Ravens backed out of the deal. Once that occurred, it sealed Crosby's tenure with the Raiders for the season.

Both the Raiders and Crosby can view that as a sign that they shouldn't separate. However, should the season go awry with the Raiders winning no more than a game or two, trading him could pop up.

That is where the 49ers can make their typical midseason trade when they're making a playoff push. Still, that's a scenario that needs several variables to align, making it a difficult trade to pull off.

Yet, if there's even the slightest chance to acquire Crosby, the 49ers must do what they can to make it a reality.

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