Why the 49ers Need to Trade for Maxx Crosby Before the Eagles Do
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The 49ers aren't good enough. And and it sounds it like they know it.
Don't get me wrong, they're good. They won a playoff game last season. But they're not as good as the Seahawks, who won the Super Bowl, or the Rams, who just traded for Myles Garrett. The 49ers are the third-best team in their division. And if the Eagles trade for Maxx Crosby, and they're heavily interested in him according to reports, the 49ers will fall behind them in the NFC as well.
That's why the 49ers also are interested in trading for Crosby. One, he's a great player. With him, the 49ers would be a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Two, if they don't get him and the Eagles do, the 49ers can kiss their Super Bowl hopes goodbye for this year, and maybe for good. It's not like the 49ers are a young team.
Remember, the Raiders want to trade Crosby -- they're rebuilding. That's why they dealt him to the Ravens during the offseason for two first-round picks before the Ravens got cold feet, failed Crosby's physical while he was recovering from knee surgery, cancelled the trade and signed Trey Hendrickson instead. Hendrickson simply was cheaper.
Now, the Raiders are in no hurry to trade Crosby. They could hold onto him until the trade deadline or even next offseason if a team doesn't offer them what they want.
Which means the 49ers could wait a few months to see how Crosby plays coming off a meniscus repair before making a trade offer for him. But if they wait, they run the risk of not getting him.
That's because the Eagles are aggressive. They already traded for veteran edge rusher Jonathan Greenard this offseason. They're not satisfied to merely make the playoffs. Every season is Super Bowl or bust for them.
Theoretically, the Eagles could offer the Raiders a first-round pick and Jalen Carter for Maxx Crosby. To beat that, the 49ers couldn't offer a first-round pick and Mykel Williams, because he's not nearly as valuable as Carter. Instead, the 49ers would have to offer two first-round picks -- one in 2027 and one in 2028.
And that's exactly what the 49ers should do. Trade two firsts for Crosby. He's better than any player the 49ers have drafted in the first round under John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan. They're not good drafters, particularly in Round 1. They should always trade their first-round picks, as the Rams usually do.
If the 49ers are serious about winning a Super Bowl, they'll make the Raiders an offer they can't refuse.
Let's see how serious they are.
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Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.Follow grantcohn