Osa Odighizuwa Has One Game Circled on the 49ers’ Schedule
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There’s always at least one game that players will have circled on their schedule.
For the San Francisco 49ers (and their fans), it’s the Seattle Seahawks. They received their two worst losses at the hands of Seattle last season, so they have to be looking forward to it.
However, that’s not the top circled game for defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa. He wasn’t with the 49ers for those brutal losses. The one game he has circled on the 49ers’ schedule is an obvious one.
Osa Odighizuwa is looking for revenge
It's the Dallas Cowboys.
“Speaking to the rivalry, this is a game that for a long time, it’s the game that you got a picture on a dart board and you’re throwing the knife at the picture and now I just take down the picture and I put up the other picture and I’m on the other side of it, but the energy is exactly the same,” said Odighizuwa on The Richard Sherman podcast.
Odighizuwa has been involved in the 49ers-Cowboys rivalry before. The intensity of it was already there for him. But he was traded by the Cowboys to the 49ers.
Before 2025, he signed a contract extension with the Cowboys. Odighizuwa was expecting to be with the Cowboys for the next few years. And then, they sent him packing to a rival.
Of all the players on the 49ers, Odighizuwa will be the one who’s the most revved up for that game. He might not even care about the longstanding rivalry between the two teams.
All he will think about is how the Cowboys traded him. And to a supposed rival nonetheless. He can use that as fuel for that game, if he hasn’t already, to explode.
It’s not like Odighizuwa asked for a trade. He didn’t even see it coming. All of that shock and awe from the trade is what is leading him to circle that game.
On the surface, he will say it’s because it’s a rivalry. And there’s probably a part of him that is using that to get him hyped. But I think being traded by the Cowboys is the true reason he has the game circled.
The same could be said for Dre Greenlaw. He was cut by the Denver Broncos. They could’ve retained him, but viewed his cap savings as the bigger value.
Expect Odighizuwa to come out on fire against the Cowboys in Week 10.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN