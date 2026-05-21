Osa Odighizuwa Has One Game Circled on the 49ers’ Schedule

There’s always at least one game that players will have circled on their schedule.

For the San Francisco 49ers (and their fans), it’s the Seattle Seahawks. They received their two worst losses at the hands of Seattle last season, so they have to be looking forward to it.

However, that’s not the top circled game for defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa. He wasn’t with the 49ers for those brutal losses. The one game he has circled on the 49ers’ schedule is an obvious one.

Osa Odighizuwa is looking for revenge

🚨 New Interview 🚨



Osa Odighizuwa opens up about being traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the San Francisco 49ers after signing an $80M extension.



He explains why working with Kris Kocurek could lead to the BEST season of his career, his Super Bowl goals, and the Cowboys… pic.twitter.com/I1z6pkenbk — Richard Sherman Podcast (@RShermanPodcast) May 19, 2026

It's the Dallas Cowboys.

“Speaking to the rivalry, this is a game that for a long time, it’s the game that you got a picture on a dart board and you’re throwing the knife at the picture and now I just take down the picture and I put up the other picture and I’m on the other side of it, but the energy is exactly the same,” said Odighizuwa on The Richard Sherman podcast.

Odighizuwa has been involved in the 49ers-Cowboys rivalry before. The intensity of it was already there for him. But he was traded by the Cowboys to the 49ers.

Before 2025, he signed a contract extension with the Cowboys. Odighizuwa was expecting to be with the Cowboys for the next few years. And then, they sent him packing to a rival.

Of all the players on the 49ers, Odighizuwa will be the one who’s the most revved up for that game. He might not even care about the longstanding rivalry between the two teams.

All he will think about is how the Cowboys traded him. And to a supposed rival nonetheless. He can use that as fuel for that game, if he hasn’t already, to explode.

It’s not like Odighizuwa asked for a trade. He didn’t even see it coming. All of that shock and awe from the trade is what is leading him to circle that game.

On the surface, he will say it’s because it’s a rivalry. And there’s probably a part of him that is using that to get him hyped. But I think being traded by the Cowboys is the true reason he has the game circled.

The same could be said for Dre Greenlaw. He was cut by the Denver Broncos. They could’ve retained him, but viewed his cap savings as the bigger value.

Expect Odighizuwa to come out on fire against the Cowboys in Week 10.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.