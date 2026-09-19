Patrick Willis Reacts to Fred Warner Breaking His 49ers Franchise Record
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San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner continued making history in red and gold during Week 1 this season.
He overtook Patrick Willis in career tackles to become the all-time franchise leader in that category, with Warner reaching 958 tackles compared to Willis' 950.
The record would have been secured last year if it hadn't been for Warner's Week 6 season-ending ankle injury last year, so it's not the least surprising to see it achieved for the season opener in Australia.
Speaking on KNBR, Willis himself shared his reaction to yet another one of his records being surpassed by Warner, stating: “It’s one of those things that it’s always awesome to set a record, but records are meant to be broken.
"I think he did it in 9 years and I was able to do it in 8, but respect to Fred. It’s love and I shot him a text after the game and told him congratulations.
"Yesterday after practice I had a moment just to congratulate him and tell him to keep up the good work and keep doing what you’re doing.”
Both Willis and Warner are almost guaranteed to be on a Mount Rushmore equivalent for San Francisco linebackers. Both were that influential, and to have both players come through essentially one career after another is something the 49ers should shout from the rooftops.
A number of Willis' records are incredible considering how short his career actually was, and had it been longer, Warner would have had much further to go to surpass him. But that takes nothing away from Warner and what he has already accomplished, including setting franchise history in his own right.
As Willis says, history is there to be broken, and the fact that the 49ers currently have players capable of setting these kinds of records shows just how fortunate the franchise is at this time.
Ultimately, though, it also highlights how this era should not be taken for granted. Brock Purdy has already set a franchise record in most passing yards over a season; George Kittle is making history of his own and will likely set more records this season, and the same can be said of Christian McCaffrey.
Warner's latest achievement means he will likely continue ticking off more records, but at just 29 years old, there is still plenty left in the tank as he continues to build his Hall of Fame case.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal