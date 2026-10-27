The Perfect Trade Target for the 49ers May Have Just Become Available

The talk all season around the San Francisco 49ers has been about adding to the defense at the trade deadline. There have been some calls for a wide receiver as well, but only recently has the offensive line become a thought. However, the combination of Connor Colby struggling in the past few weeks, in addition to the Indianapolis Colts' free-fall, could lead to Quenton Nelson being the piece that puts the 49ers over the top.

San Francisco 49ers Could Trade for Quenton Nelson at Trade Deadline

Colby looked like he was taking a step forward through the first four weeks of the season. However, that might have had more to do with competition and teams adjusting. Things have not gone as well in the past three weeks.

It started against the Seattle Seahawks. The front of Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy is not easy. The next week, he struggled against Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw. Last week, it was Gervon Dexter and Maason Smith who got the better of him.

Through the first four weeks, Colby had a 63.4 grade on offense with a 65.2 run-blocking grade and 58.7 pass protection grade. It was not great, but much improved from last year.

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From Weeks 5 through 7, he is down to a 55.8 grade, with a 60.9 run-blocking grade and a 57.4 pass protection grade. He has allowed 12 pressures in the past three games compared to eight in the past four games. Colby was a sixth-round pick who struggled as a rookie.

There is not enough potential to continue to ride with him. So, the team could pivot to Nelson as a massive upgrade. Nelson is in the last year of his deal, and the Colts are sitting at 2-5. They already fired the General Manager who drafted and extended Nelson.

While Nelson might want to re-sign in Indianapolis, no one knows who the General Manager will be, so things can change quickly. The team would be best off shedding Nelson's salary for the rest of the year and adding a pick.

The 49ers have the most cap space in the NFL right now, so they can absorb Nelson's cap hit, which can lower the draft cost to acquire him. Still, they do not have to tie themselves down to his salary beyond this year.

Three weeks ago, this seemed unlikely for both sides. Now, Nelson is a great fit.