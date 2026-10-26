Ranking the 49ers Top NFL Trade Deadline Targets From Realistic to Delusional

As the San Francisco 49ers head into the bye week, the team will update their needs on the trade market. Based on The Athletic’s top 50 names available at the trade deadline, which players are the most realistic for the 49ers?

Ranking Best Fits for San Francisco 49ers at Trade Deadline

DeForest Buckner

The 49ers are reportedly interested in a reunion with the star defensive tackle.

A’Shawn Robinson

If the 49ers cannot swing big on defensive tackle, the Bucs free agent addition would be a smart pivot.

Zach Sieler

The 49ers would have to take on the salary of the Miami Dolphins defensive tackle, but the fit is clean.

Brian Thomas Jr.

Thomas is young and has production in his career. He is a good fit if the price is right.

Moro Ojomo

The Eagles underrated defensive tackle could break out if away from Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter’s shine.

Quenton Nelson

Left guard is starting to emerge as a roster hole for the 49ers. Nelson has emerged as a great option who is available on the 2-5 Colts.

Grover Stewart

The 49ers need a big run defender, and Bill Barnwell of ESPN linked them to Stewart.

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jerry Jeudy

Jeudy feels like an Emmanuel Sanders type of add where the change of scenery does him wonders.

Daron Payne

Payne might cost more than the 49ers want to add him, but the fit is perfect.

Vita Vea

Vea just signed an extension, but would be a great fit. San Francisco may have had interest when Vea held out in training camp.

Khalil Mack

Mack is going to be high on a lot of teams' boards. His role and the price to acquire him make it tough for San Francisco.

Landon Dickerson

Dickerson is a young upgrade at left guard, but is coming back from an injury.

Chris Godwin

Godwin would be a cheap addition at receiver.

Ben Bredeson

The starting left guard for the Bucs.

Tuli Tuipulotu

The Chargers likely have a massive asking price for a young productive edge rusher.

Josh Sweat

Would the Cardinals move on from a star defender and send them to a division rival?

Yaya Diaby

Diaby had a three-sack performance in the Bucs win in Week 7. Both things make a trade less likely.

Josh Downs

A slot receiver from the struggling Colts.

Jeffery Simmons

Simmons just signed a massive extension, but the Titans are rebuilding.

Calvin Ridley

At his age and cost, the juice might not be worth the squeeze.

Jauan Jennings

Jennings does not have much a role, but it is hard to see the 6-0 Vikings sell low on depth.

Derwin James

James being available at a price the 49ers want seems unlikely.

Will McDonald

McDonald would play a role that Romello Height is starting to ascend into.