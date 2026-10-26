Ranking the 49ers Top NFL Trade Deadline Targets From Realistic to Delusional
In this story:
As the San Francisco 49ers head into the bye week, the team will update their needs on the trade market. Based on The Athletic’s top 50 names available at the trade deadline, which players are the most realistic for the 49ers?
Ranking Best Fits for San Francisco 49ers at Trade Deadline
DeForest Buckner
The 49ers are reportedly interested in a reunion with the star defensive tackle.
A’Shawn Robinson
If the 49ers cannot swing big on defensive tackle, the Bucs free agent addition would be a smart pivot.
Zach Sieler
The 49ers would have to take on the salary of the Miami Dolphins defensive tackle, but the fit is clean.
Brian Thomas Jr.
Thomas is young and has production in his career. He is a good fit if the price is right.
Moro Ojomo
The Eagles underrated defensive tackle could break out if away from Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter’s shine.
Quenton Nelson
Left guard is starting to emerge as a roster hole for the 49ers. Nelson has emerged as a great option who is available on the 2-5 Colts.
Grover Stewart
The 49ers need a big run defender, and Bill Barnwell of ESPN linked them to Stewart.
Jerry Jeudy
Jeudy feels like an Emmanuel Sanders type of add where the change of scenery does him wonders.
Daron Payne
Payne might cost more than the 49ers want to add him, but the fit is perfect.
Vita Vea
Vea just signed an extension, but would be a great fit. San Francisco may have had interest when Vea held out in training camp.
Khalil Mack
Mack is going to be high on a lot of teams' boards. His role and the price to acquire him make it tough for San Francisco.
Landon Dickerson
Dickerson is a young upgrade at left guard, but is coming back from an injury.
Chris Godwin
Godwin would be a cheap addition at receiver.
Ben Bredeson
The starting left guard for the Bucs.
Tuli Tuipulotu
The Chargers likely have a massive asking price for a young productive edge rusher.
Josh Sweat
Would the Cardinals move on from a star defender and send them to a division rival?
Yaya Diaby
Diaby had a three-sack performance in the Bucs win in Week 7. Both things make a trade less likely.
Josh Downs
A slot receiver from the struggling Colts.
Jeffery Simmons
Simmons just signed a massive extension, but the Titans are rebuilding.
Calvin Ridley
At his age and cost, the juice might not be worth the squeeze.
Jauan Jennings
Jennings does not have much a role, but it is hard to see the 6-0 Vikings sell low on depth.
Derwin James
James being available at a price the 49ers want seems unlikely.
Will McDonald
McDonald would play a role that Romello Height is starting to ascend into.
Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley