Promising 49ers Rookie Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Injuries continue to pile up for the San Francisco 49ers.

This time, it is rookie Gracen Halton. He broke his ankle in the 49ers' Week 9 38-17 win against the Las Vegas Raiders. He's expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Brutal. Just brutal for Halton. His season-ending injury has made it tough for the 49ers to enjoy their win. Halton was having a strong, promising season. He established himself as a key player on the defensive line in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Halton broke out massively in that game with a sack and a forced fumble that he recovered for a touchdown. He was elite in that game, but has been solid in every other game.

The 49ers drafted Halton for his pass-rushing skills, and he's lived up to the bill. However, he's been a surprising help defending the run, too. Halton's been an impactful player through and through.

His loss will sting the 49ers and his development. This makes acquiring DeForest Buckner look even better. They reunited with Buckner to give them a premier interior presence.

Oct 11, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Gracen Halton (93) celebrates with safety Malik Mustapha (6) after forcing and recovering a fumble for a touchdown against Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani (not pictured) during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But it was also to strengthen their defensive line depth. Now, their depth takes a hit with Halton ruled out for the rest of the season.

Second-year defensive tackle C.J. West will be back soon, which will help their depth a bit. But West isn't good. Not even a little bit.

He will fill Halton's spot in name and nothing more. Mykel Williams will need to be the player that steps up and finally prove the 49ers right for drafting him No. 11 overall.

Williams was quiet in the win against the Raiders. He made zero impact in the game. That needs to be the last time he tursn into a ghost with Halton out.

Sebastian Valdez will need to step up as well. If not, the 49ers can always consider a trade. The deadline is in a couple of days.

Another defensive tackle or an edge rusher would go a long way for the 49ers. They have an amazing defense. It would be a shame if they didn't maximize it by trying to make their pass rush come alive.

Surprisingly, they've performed better against the run than rushing the passer. The 49ers will have much to think about over the next 48 hours.

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