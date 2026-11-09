6 Biggest Takeaways From 49ers' Week 9 Win Against Raiders

As expected, the San Francisco 49ers took care of business at home against the Las Vegas Raiders, winning 38-17.

It did get a little messy for the 49ers in the third quarter, but they were never in any real danger of losing. Let's unpack the six biggest takeaways from the 49ers' Week 9 win against the Raiders.

Fred Warner Defensive Player of the Year?

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) runs on to the field before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think so, and it isn't particularly close. Fred Warner has been on a tear this season. His performance against the Raiders perfectly illustrates how he's played all season long.

Look no further than his typical "peanut punch" on his fifth forced fumble of the season. That's his career high in a season, and he's only played in eight games. His previous high was four.

How about his goal-line stand early in the fourth quarter to deny Kirk Cousins a touchdown on the quarterback sneak? That was by far his most impressive play of the game.

No other defensive player is playing as well and is helping his team more than Warner. Warner is bound to win the Defensive Player of the Year award at this rate.

Jordan Watkins breakout

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins (17) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He came close to having a breakout game in Week 7, but Jordan Watkins made up for it today against the Raiders. Watkins tallied four catches for 86 yards and a touchdown. Most of his catches were chunk plays.

His 37-yard touchdown play was his highlight of the game. Brock Purdy threw him a sweet throw with the defensive back draped all over him. Watkins can use this game as a stepping stone for future performances.

Offense needs Mike Evans back

Oct 19, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (5) warms up before the game against the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though Watkins had a breakout game, it wasn't enough to feel good about the 49ers' passing game. They need Mike Evans back to thrive, especially for Brock Purdy.

He played well today, but he'll never be at his best without Evans, the 49ers' real MVP. The 49ers can skate by through the air against weak teams like today. But against strong defenses, it will be bleak without Evans.

Where's the pass rush?

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive line Nick Bosa (97) runs on to the field before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By far, the 49ers' biggest concern today was their ineffective pass rush. Kirk Cousins wasn't sacked at all, and he didn't face a ton of pressure either.

With DeForest Buckner reunited with the 49ers and Nick Bosa back, this should've been a big day for their pass rush. Instead, it was more of the same before either player returned. It's very concerning.

A trade NEEDS to be made

Sep 9, 2026; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan (right) and general manager John Lynch at practice at AAMI Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It should be clear as day to the 49ers that they need to make a trade for both a wide receiver and an edge rusher. Any wide receiver help will do. They don't need a premier receiver, even though that would be perfect.

The 49ers need to get Josh Downs- someone, anyone. They just can't remain content with their group anymore. As for an edge rusher, it's slim pickings on the market. The Chargers won't move Khalil Mack, and he doesn't wanna leave.

But the 49ers can't stand pat at the trade deadline. This performance against the Raiders proved that a move at receiver and edge rusher is needed. If not, they'll have their fingers crossed that everyone steps up.

Eddy Pineiro shaking off the yips?

Oct 4, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers place kicker Eddy Pineiro (18) prepares to kick an extra point during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arguably, no other player benefited from the Bye Week more than Eddy Pineiro. He made all five of his extra-point attempts, along with a 35-yard field goal. Pineiro might've shaken the yips.

The Bye Week seems to have helped him reset his mind by getting away. Of course, it's just one game, but given how often he was missing kicks before the Bye, it was encouraging to see him get back on track.

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