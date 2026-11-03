Why DeForest Buckner Wanted to Return to the San Francisco 49ers

The trade for and return of defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is exactly what the San Francisco 49ers needed ahead of the trade deadline.

It was reported that the Chicago Bears offered multiple picks for Buckner, but there was only one destination the 32-year-old had on his mind: San Francisco.

Speaking with the media for the first time since the trade was made, Buckner stated to reporters: "When everything kind of unfolded and everything, I stated that I wanted to come here. I didn't want to go anywhere else.

"Obviously, the familiarity with being here, being drafted here, all the guys that are still here when I was here, watching them. I've been keeping up with the games over the years and just watching the standard of play that they play at, and the winning football that they play at. This is where I wanted to be.

"I'm really just focused on the new opportunity I have here and just taking it one week at a time," Buckner added. "Like, literally, that's all I've been thinking about. It's been a whirlwind and everything, but my main goal is just continuing each and every week to get better.

Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) celebrates after defeating the Green Bay Packers the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

"It's just crazy how life work. Coming back full circle, being here, this new opportunity. You all don't understand how excited I am to be back in the red and gold, where it all started, and with a bunch of guys that I have love for, and they have love for me, and I just want to continue to show them what I can do and what I can bring to the table."

Clearly, no bridges were burnt after six years away, which is a more than welcome outcome as the 49ers desperately needed to improve on their pass rush.

Ironically, despite not having played a single snap for San Francisco yet, he is already the team's sack leader. He's recorded four sacks this season and returns at the perfect time, with the 49ers' bye week having just finished. This gives him a full week to reintegrate into the team before returning to action.

Dre Greenlaw returned in free agency, Deebo Samuel followed during training camp, and now Buckner is back in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick. It's becoming clearer than ever that San Francisco wants to stay loyal to some of its former veterans.

This year is the best time to win it all. Acquiring Buckner is shrewd business.