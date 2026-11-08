San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Live Scores and Updates

SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 9 home game against the Las Vegas Raiders. This will be updated frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

12:20 Here are the 49ers' inactives: Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, Tatum Bethune, Enrique Cruz, Khalil Kareem, Kurtis Rourke.

12:21 A little birdie in the stadium before the game told me that Brandon Aiyuk might show up to today's game. The 49ers' security personnel is prepared in case he does show up. I don't know what they would do. Would they eject him? Something to monitor.

12:22 Even without Mike Evans, the 49ers should score at least 30 points, considering the Raiders defense has given up at least 30 points to five straight opponents. The key is to lean on the young players early in the game. I'm talking Kaelon Black and Jordan Watkins, the most explosive players on the offense. On defense, the 49ers will have Nick Bosa and DeForest Buckner on the field together for the first time since they lost the Super Bowl to the Chiefs the first time. If they get pressure on Kirk Cousins -- and they should -- the 49ers should win comfortably.

FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: 49ers 31, Raiders 20.

1:23 The Raiders win the toss and defer. The 49ers will receive the opening kickoff.

49ers vs. Raiders live scores and updates