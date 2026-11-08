San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Live Scores and Updates
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SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 9 home game against the Las Vegas Raiders. This will be updated frequently with information and analysis from the press box.
12:20 Here are the 49ers' inactives: Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, Tatum Bethune, Enrique Cruz, Khalil Kareem, Kurtis Rourke.
12:21 A little birdie in the stadium before the game told me that Brandon Aiyuk might show up to today's game. The 49ers' security personnel is prepared in case he does show up. I don't know what they would do. Would they eject him? Something to monitor.
12:22 Even without Mike Evans, the 49ers should score at least 30 points, considering the Raiders defense has given up at least 30 points to five straight opponents. The key is to lean on the young players early in the game. I'm talking Kaelon Black and Jordan Watkins, the most explosive players on the offense. On defense, the 49ers will have Nick Bosa and DeForest Buckner on the field together for the first time since they lost the Super Bowl to the Chiefs the first time. If they get pressure on Kirk Cousins -- and they should -- the 49ers should win comfortably.
FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: 49ers 31, Raiders 20.
1:23 The Raiders win the toss and defer. The 49ers will receive the opening kickoff.
49ers vs. Raiders live scores and updates
Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.Follow grantcohn