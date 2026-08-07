Raheem Morris is Having Fun Watching This 49ers Player in Camp

Quite a few players have been standing out in 49ers' training camp for defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

The first notable player is Renardo Green. Another one is Ji’Ayir Brown. It makes sense that the defensive backs have been impressing Morris, since that’s his background.

However, one defensive lineman has been catching Morris’ attention recently at training camp. That player is rookie Gracen Halton, who Morris says is having “fun” watching in camp.

Morris sounds off on Halton

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris celebrates after a victory over the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I see a young man that's really feisty,” said Morris. “The guy's been going at a really high rate. Really going fast, really getting after it. He got out there today and really wanted to be a part of it the last couple of days, so it's been fun to watch him get back.”

Halton was one of the most intriguing draft picks the 49ers selected this year. His strength is rushing the passer, which is thanks to his insane quickness to get off the snap and zip into the gap.

“Gracen, when he played in college, we noticed the initial quickness, the movement. You notice his get-off. You notice a lot of things that we covet,” Morris said.

That’s what sold the 49ers on Halton. They knew they needed an interior pass rusher with explosiveness. It was lacking last year. Halton fits that mold, and surprisingly more, as the 49ers are discovering.

“He brought some other things to us that I've seen, like some real sudden power, a couple of things he's seen in the run game today, things of those natures. He'll always be asked to do the things he does great. Then the things that are required based on situational football, he can do for us. That's a lot of fun to watch when you see a young player have that kind of ability.”

Don’t be surprised if Halton ends up as a key role player this year. He’s probably already one of the best interior pass rushers that the 49ers have. Alfred Collins is mostly a run stuffer.

C.J. West is okay as a pass rusher, but Halton has him beat. Either way, they’ll both rotate when they need a rest and to give different looks. It looks promising for the 49ers' young core of defensive linemen.

If Mykel Williams can come back and flourish, the 49ers will have a sweet group to anchor the trenches for the next few years.

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