Grading the 49ers Trade for Colts WR Keenan Allen

Reinforcement at the wide receiver position has arrived.

The San Francisco 49ers are trading a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts for wide receiver Keenan Allen, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

After striking out on Jauan Jennings, the 49ers get their veteran receiver in Allen. He's tallied 40 catches on 58 targets for 351 yards and one touchdown this season.

That's not bad for a 34-year-old receiver, which is fitting for the 49ers to acquire him. They already rely on a bunch of players 30 or older with injury histories. Now, they'll look to rely on one more.

Adding Allen doesn't change the trajectory of the 49ers' offense much, if at all. They mainly needed depth with all of the injuries at the position.

Mike Evans will likely be out for several more games with Achilles tendinitis. Deebo Samuel might be back in Week 10 to play the Dallas Cowboys after hurting his hamstring in Week 5.

Demarcus Robinson returned, which was great, and Jordan Watkins has stepped up nicely. Still, another receiver who can contribute was needed.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen (10) pulls in a pass Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026, during practice at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 49ers never needed to add a premier wide receiver. They knew that as well, which is why they tried to acquire Jennings from the Minnesota Vikings.

Allen can step in and help the 49ers by tallying a few catches per game, especially for quick passes and short-yardage situations. That is where Allen has thrived this year.

On throws under 10 air yards, Allen has caught 31-of-38 targets for 230 yards and one touchdown, the seventh-most yards among wide receivers, per NFL Pro.

Whenever the 49ers are within 10 yards of the end zone, that is where Allen will be targeted. The same will be true for short-yardage situations when they need a first down.

Allen will be their situational player. That is what they used Evans for. His addition can help shrink that hole a bit, which means Watkins should still receive opportunities.

Allen isn't here to kick him out of the rotation. Rather, he's here to complement Watkins. It's a cool addition for the 49ers while only giving up a sixth-round pick.

But if they were going to trade for a Colts receiver, it should've been for Josh Downs. The price to acquire him must've been too high for them, but he would've impacted the offense more than Allen.

You can't get that excited by this move, but it's nothing to criticize either.

Grade: C

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