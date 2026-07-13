Robert Saleh Raves About His Second Stint With the 49ers

The one and only impactful departure from the San Francisco 49ers this offseason was Robert Saleh.

His second stint with the 49ers was short-lived, as he elected to become the head coach of the Tennessee Titans. This was always the expectation with Saleh.

Whether it happened this year or next, he was always going to leave to try his hand at being a head coach again. The 49ers knew that and were still fine with bringing Saleh back for 2025.

Saleh is grateful for that and for his time during his second stint. He recently spoke with NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco to rave about his experience returning to the 49ers.

Saleh sounds off on his second stint with the 49ers

Jun 16, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh talks with the media during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The resiliency of the organization and the players, the locker room, Kyle, John. There were so many different times last year where all of us could have just said, 'Screw it, it's over.' And, you know, credit to the Tatum Bethunes and all the different players that had to step up through all the injuries and grind and take extra reps and, you know, Sigle stepping in for 5 games before, Malik came back.

"So just all the way up and down the roster, all the youth that got so much learning experience, but, you know, it was a really, really cool year in terms of resiliency. And again, credit to Kyle and just the way he operates ... with his messaging and all that.

"You know, it just shows that if you just stick together -- I mean, shoot, Mac Jones stepping in and having a hell of a start to the season for Brock [Purdy]. But, awesome organization, awesome people, and, that would probably be the biggest thing I'd take away."

With the way Saleh speaks about the 49ers, it wouldn't shock me if he ever became a free agent again, that he'd go back to the 49ers for a third time.

So long as Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch are leading the charge, I think that's a safe bet. Why wouldn't he go back? Especially if the 49ers have a vacancy at defensive coordinator again.

But I think Saleh has a great chance of doing a much better job in his second go-around as a head coach than his first with the New York Jets.

The 49ers will be in no rush to want him back as they want him to be successful. It's that genuine love and respect for Saleh that will always keep the door open for him to return.

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