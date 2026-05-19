These Two Notable Free Agents Make Sense for the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are considered Super Bowl contenders with one of the best rosters in the NFL. The team might just have fine-tuned the back end of their depth chart to turn this into a Super Bowl roster. Two free agents might be what puts this team over the top, though.

Will San Francisco 49ers sign Joey Bosa or Kevin Zeitler?

Joey Bosa and Kevin Zeitler are two fits that the 49ers must pursue, according to Matt Bowen of ESPN. Bowen listed the 14 best free agents available, along with the teams that could utilize their talents the most. For both Bosa and Zeitler, the answer was San Francisco.

Bosa has long been discussed. The biggest reason fans want it to happen is the Bosa brothers getting to play together, but Bowen thinks that it makes sense for football reasons as well.

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The 49ers added Romello Height in the draft, but that does not necessarily take them out of the Bosa running, as the two are asked to do different things. When you add in that Raheem Morris is versatile in his scheme usage, and Bosa is actually an even stronger fit after the draft than he was before.

Zeitler has been less talked about. That is probably because it would take a bit of an adjustment on the fit.

It is fascinating that Bowen talked heavily about Xs and Os, and schemes, but never once mentioned that Zeitler has 14,403 snaps at right guard and two snaps at left guard. Bowen does mention that Zeitler would be replacing Spencer Burford at left guard, and it would not be Dominick Puni moving to the left side, but it seems that in all of the hard analysis, it would be mentioned that it might not be a great fit because Zeitler would be technically playing a new position.

Of course, it makes sense from a 49ers urgency point of view. The team is looking to win now and is not worried about its status next year. Zeitler is old and would stall the progression of Connor Colby and Carver Willis. He would also make the signing of Robert Jones look foolish. Still, if Zeitler were able to give them an upgrade at left guard in moments that could decide the Super Bowl, it is easy to see him being worth it. Still, it seems far-fetched given the lack of left guard experience.