This Veteran Pass Rusher Wants to Sign With the 49ers

Adding another free agent at this point in the offseason is unlikely for the San Francisco 49ers.

In the past, the 49ers haven't typically signed a player around this time. But maybe that will change this year after this veteran pass rusher shared that he wants to sign with the 49ers.

That veteran pass rusher is Kyle Van Noy. While appearing on the Up and Adams Show with Kay Adams, Van Noy said he "would really like" to play with Fred Warner and the 49ers in 2026.

"I would really like to play with my little brother Fred Warner with the Niners. I think they got something cooking over there" 👀



2x SB Champ Kyle Van Noy on potential free agency destinations@KVN_03 | @fred_warner | @49ers | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/Ia7sJ7ZrnC — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) May 5, 2026

"I want to throw out a team that a lot of people may not know," said Van Noy. "I would really like to play with my little brother, Fred Warner, with the Niners. I think they got something cooking over there. I would love to play with my little brother. That's my guy."

Van Noy wouldn't divulge if he has spoken to the 49ers this offseason. That essentially means he has, which can indicate that the hurdle to sign a deal is regarding money.

Should the 49ers sign Kyle Van Noy?

Now that he's shared with the world that he wants to play with the 49ers, the ball's in the 49ers' court. If they want Van Noy, they can have him.

However, there's clearly a reason they haven't signed him yet. I'd imagine the 49ers reached out to Van Noy before the NFL draft, and if they couldn't draft a pass-rushing specialist, he'd be signed.

But now that the 49ers have Romello Height, it's pointless to bring in Van Noy. It's not like he's some "must sign" or bargain-free agent at this stage of his career.

Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) looks on during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Last season, he tallied two sacks and 25 pressures. It's a steep drop-off from the 12.5 sacks and 47 pressures he recorded in 2024. At 35 years old, what does he have left?

The 49ers don't need to sign him. They're fine with what they have now and should let the young players, like Height, receive the runway to grow. Van Noy will just hog up the reps.

Ultimately, can the 49ers say they've gotten better with Van Noy? Probably not. It just remains the same. Or, let's say Van Noy does help a bit. That help is only for 2026.

Playing Height and others will help in the long term. Signing Van Noy will mean giving up on Height this year. The only way the 49ers will sign Van Noy is if Height is struggling in training camp and the preseason.

If he can't prove to be effective, they'll bring in Van Noy, assuming he's available. Otherwise, the 49ers should take the compliment that Van Noy gave them.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.