Why 49ers' Fred Warner Wasn't Annoyed by Seahawks Super Bowl Win

Watching the Seattle Seahawks win Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium had to have stung the San Francisco 49ers.

It was already bad enough that the Seahawks destroyed the 49ers to bounce them from the playoffs. But to also win a Super Bowl at the 49ers' stadium? That has to be an insult to injury.

Surprisingly, it wasn't. At least, not to star linebacker Fred Warner. He was asked about the Seahawks winning the Super Bowl at his press conference on Monday, where he gave a surprising answer.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; The video board after the Seattle Seahawks 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"It wasn't ideal. That's for sure. I was actually here having to witness it all while I was doing the broadcasting for that game, but it is what it is, man," Warner said.

"Them winning a Super Bowl last year has no effect or bearing on what we do going forward, right? It's always a loss in our eyes when we're not the ones winning it. It doesn't matter if it's Seattle, if it's an AFC team, or whoever it is. If it's not the 49ers, then I'm hot about it."

Maybe you can call this "copium" from Warner, but he makes an excellent point. If the 49ers didn't win the Super Bowl, it's brutal. It doesn't matter who does it.

Now, he does make it sound initially in his answer that it's a little worse than usual that the Seahawks won it at Levi's Stadium. But the point still remains that it wasn't the 49ers, so it's heartbreaking.

In fact, I'd bet that the 49ers would've viewed it way more annoying if the Kansas City Chiefs won a Super Bowl in their stadium than Seattle. It's because of the two times they've lost to the Chiefs.

The only 49ers team that would've hated seeing Seattle win a Super Bowl in their stadium would've been the 2013 one. That is when the rivalry with the Seahawks was toxic.

The current rivalry with Seattle is still strong, but it's not as hateful as the ones 15 years ago. So, it makes sense why Warner isn't that annoyed over it.

Even if he was, he's being asked about two months later, after the Seahawks won it. His feelings have to be dissipated by now. Otherwise, it's strange to still hold onto it.

All of his focus, and the 49ers', is towards 2026. They want to build upon their success from last season so that they can be the ones to finally hoist the Lombardi trophy.

"We're excited to get to work and ultimately try to get where we're trying to go."

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