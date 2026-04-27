What San Francisco’s Draft Tells Us About Trent Williams’ Future
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The San Francisco 49ers’ contract extension with Trent Williams carries added significance after their draft decisions.
On the Monday before the three-day draft, the 49ers front office and Williams agreed to a two-year, $50 million extension, including $37 million guaranteed and a $22 million signing bonus, a significant financial commitment.
49ers' 2026 Draft signals full backing on Trent Williams
Despite heavy expectations that San Francisco would target an offensive lineman on Day 1, they instead traded down and waited until later rounds, selecting Carver Willis in the fourth and Enrique Cruz Jr. in the fifth.
These selections add depth and competition rather than immediate impact from the get-go. With no high draft picks invested in the offensive line, the 49ers are effectively banking on Williams maintaining his elite level of play without significant regression.
At 37, Williams is undeniably approaching the latter stages of his career. With a two-year deal in place, he’ll be 39 when the contract expires, making it a calculated gamble for the San Francisco 49ers.
For now, though, there’s little sign of decline. Williams remained one of the league’s elite offensive tackles in 2025, earning a 91.5 overall PFF grade, ranking third among 89 qualified players. He also logged 996 offensive snaps, underlining his durability and continued consistency at a high level.
In pass protection, Williams has regressed, posting a 79.9 grade, placing 12th among tackles, while his dominance in the run game stood out with a 92.8 grade, the second-best mark at the position.
Across the season, he surrendered 32 total pressures, including four sacks and eight quarterback hits, and was penalized four times.
Williams may still be one of the best in the business at his position, but how long he can continue performing at an elite level remains uncertain.
With full respect to what will be a certain first-ballot Hall of Fame résumé once he retires, San Francisco could come to regret not taking a chance on an offensive lineman earlier in the draft.
Adopting a win-now mindset could come back to haunt the 49ers if a Super Bowl doesn’t materialise in the coming years.
Reaching two Super Bowls, multiple NFC Championship Games, and falling short in the divisional round last season shows they remain competitive.
If Williams maintains his level, the line holds strong against most teams. If not, the lack of ambition to find a long-term successor could quickly become a major issue, especially for Brock Purdy.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal