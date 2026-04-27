What San Francisco’s Draft Tells Us About Trent Williams’ Future

The San Francisco 49ers’ contract extension with Trent Williams carries added significance after their draft decisions.

On the Monday before the three-day draft, the 49ers front office and Williams agreed to a two-year, $50 million extension, including $37 million guaranteed and a $22 million signing bonus, a significant financial commitment.

49ers' 2026 Draft signals full backing on Trent Williams

November 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Despite heavy expectations that San Francisco would target an offensive lineman on Day 1, they instead traded down and waited until later rounds, selecting Carver Willis in the fourth and Enrique Cruz Jr. in the fifth.

These selections add depth and competition rather than immediate impact from the get-go. With no high draft picks invested in the offensive line, the 49ers are effectively banking on Williams maintaining his elite level of play without significant regression.

At 37, Williams is undeniably approaching the latter stages of his career. With a two-year deal in place, he’ll be 39 when the contract expires, making it a calculated gamble for the San Francisco 49ers.

For now, though, there’s little sign of decline. Williams remained one of the league’s elite offensive tackles in 2025, earning a 91.5 overall PFF grade, ranking third among 89 qualified players. He also logged 996 offensive snaps, underlining his durability and continued consistency at a high level.

In pass protection, Williams has regressed, posting a 79.9 grade, placing 12th among tackles, while his dominance in the run game stood out with a 92.8 grade, the second-best mark at the position.

Across the season, he surrendered 32 total pressures, including four sacks and eight quarterback hits, and was penalized four times.

Williams may still be one of the best in the business at his position, but how long he can continue performing at an elite level remains uncertain.

With full respect to what will be a certain first-ballot Hall of Fame résumé once he retires, San Francisco could come to regret not taking a chance on an offensive lineman earlier in the draft.

Adopting a win-now mindset could come back to haunt the 49ers if a Super Bowl doesn’t materialise in the coming years.

Reaching two Super Bowls, multiple NFC Championship Games, and falling short in the divisional round last season shows they remain competitive.

If Williams maintains his level, the line holds strong against most teams. If not, the lack of ambition to find a long-term successor could quickly become a major issue, especially for Brock Purdy.