Brandon Aiyuk's Odd Rant is a Perfect Reminder for the 49ers
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For the first time since he ghosted the San Francisco 49ers, Brandon Aiyuk has taken to social media to share some of his thoughts about his current situation.
Now, Aiyuk goes on a very odd rant in his video on Instagram. He doesn't directly call out the 49ers, but it's obvious he's referring to them the entire time.
"We dealing with, ya know like them kids when they don't get picked for the basketball game at the court,' Aiyuk said in the video, "but they the ones that brought the ball, so they like, 'Alright, you all don't want to pick me, I'm taking my ball, I'm going home.'
Aiyuk seems to be annoyed that the 49ers haven't released him, and rightfully so. As odd as his rant is, he should do another one because it acts as a perfect reminder.
Aiyuk's video is a perfect reminder for the 49ers
It's a perfect reminder that the 49ers are unnecessarily holding onto Aiyuk. There is zero reason for them to retain him now that the NFL draft has passed.
All the 49ers are doing is looking petty and immature. I've said this on multiple accounts already, but you would think that a prestigious franchise wouldn't do this.
This should be beneath the 49ers. Instead, they're acting like a scorned ex-lover who is thriving off making another person miserable.
The 49ers should be done with Aiyuk. Let him go already and leave him in the past. What is the point of all of this?
It makes more sense to be done with him and finally disassociate with him. Unfortunately, this is likely going to continue throughout the year.
There is no incentive for the 49ers to cut Aiyuk right now. They can draw this out until the regular season if they want to, which I'm sure they will.
They've let it drag on this far, what's three more months of it going to do?
So long as Aiyuk remains on the 49ers, I'd expect him to continue to roll out shots against his future former team.
The funny part is that if Aiyuk truly wants to be cut, he should show up at the 49ers' facility. He should've done that during OTAs.
He missed his opportunity there, so he'll have to wait until training camp to make his move. It's the only way he can finally force the 49ers' hands.
Otherwise, he better sit tight.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN