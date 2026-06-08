Brandon Aiyuk's Odd Rant is a Perfect Reminder for the 49ers

For the first time since he ghosted the San Francisco 49ers, Brandon Aiyuk has taken to social media to share some of his thoughts about his current situation.

Now, Aiyuk goes on a very odd rant in his video on Instagram. He doesn't directly call out the 49ers, but it's obvious he's referring to them the entire time.

"We dealing with, ya know like them kids when they don't get picked for the basketball game at the court,' Aiyuk said in the video, "but they the ones that brought the ball, so they like, 'Alright, you all don't want to pick me, I'm taking my ball, I'm going home.'

Aiyuk seems to be annoyed that the 49ers haven't released him, and rightfully so. As odd as his rant is, he should do another one because it acts as a perfect reminder.

Aiyuk's video is a perfect reminder for the 49ers

Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) catches the ball during warmups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

It's a perfect reminder that the 49ers are unnecessarily holding onto Aiyuk. There is zero reason for them to retain him now that the NFL draft has passed.

All the 49ers are doing is looking petty and immature. I've said this on multiple accounts already, but you would think that a prestigious franchise wouldn't do this.

This should be beneath the 49ers. Instead, they're acting like a scorned ex-lover who is thriving off making another person miserable.

The 49ers should be done with Aiyuk. Let him go already and leave him in the past. What is the point of all of this?

It makes more sense to be done with him and finally disassociate with him. Unfortunately, this is likely going to continue throughout the year.

Sep 29, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

There is no incentive for the 49ers to cut Aiyuk right now. They can draw this out until the regular season if they want to, which I'm sure they will.

They've let it drag on this far, what's three more months of it going to do?

So long as Aiyuk remains on the 49ers, I'd expect him to continue to roll out shots against his future former team.

The funny part is that if Aiyuk truly wants to be cut, he should show up at the 49ers' facility. He should've done that during OTAs.

He missed his opportunity there, so he'll have to wait until training camp to make his move. It's the only way he can finally force the 49ers' hands.

Otherwise, he better sit tight.

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