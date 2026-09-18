Where the 49ers Will Be Challenged Most Against the Dolphins

A chance at starting the season 2-0 is well within the 49ers' grasp. They return home after beating the Rams in Australia to host the Dolphins.

It's a game that the 49ers will most likely win. They were extremely sharp last week against the Rams, while the Dolphins were lackluster against the Raiders.

It shouldn't be that difficult for the 49ers. However, the Dolphins present a couple of challenges that could make it tough for the 49ers to defeat them swiftly.

Malik Willis' mobility

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis (2) runs the ball for a touchdown in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No matter who the 49ers have as defensive coordinator, they have always struggled against mobile quarterbacks. They'll have a chance to diminish that narrative against Malik Willis.

He was one of the few bright spots for the Dolphins against the Raiders, and it wasn't because of his drop-back passing. Willis was effective whenever he had to take off and run.

He tallied six carries for 39 yards (6.5 yards per carry) and a touchdown. Willis led the Dolphins in rushing, which lets you know how impossible it was to run the ball with De'Von Achane.

If the Raiders can stifle Achane (36 rushing yards), the 49ers can too. Achane will not be as threatening on the ground for the 49ers as Willis will, especially given their history.

This is where having elite linebackers will benefit the 49ers the most. Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw, and even rookie Jaden Dugger should be able to bottle up Willis on the ground.

If they don't, it will keep the Dolphins on the field longer and present them with opportunities to score. Willis can make this a tougher game than it needs to be if the 49ers aren't prepared.

Low energy

Sep 11, 2026; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; A general overall view as San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) takes the snap on the NFL shield logo in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams during the 2026 NFL Melbourne Game at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From the moment the NFL regular season schedule was released, I had Week 2 as a glaring low-energy game for the 49ers.

The obvious part is that they're coming back from Australia. Returning to their original body clocks and enduring a 16-hour flight is brutal, but Kyle Shanahan believes the 49ers are fine now.

“I think we're totally good now. Speaking for myself, I felt like crap all weekend. We had two days off and I did not feel right. Took a couple of days. I think I was good by Monday. Talking to some of the guys, some guys felt fine right away. Some went through the same stuff, but I think we're definitely all good by now.”

I'm not so sure everyone is totally fine, but let's say they are. The 49ers were locked in to play the Rams, who advocated to the NFL that the 49ers should be their opponent in Australia.

Going from the Rams to the Dolphins can significantly factor into their low energy. Getting up for the Rams isn't the same as the Dolphins. I could see the 49ers starting slowly and waking up later.

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