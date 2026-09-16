Kyle Shanahan Delivers Brutal Injury News on 2 Key 49ers
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49ers coach Kyle Shanahan delivered brutal injury news on rookie De'Zhaun Stribling and Jake Tonges on Wednesday.
Shanahan shared that both players will be placed on the Injured Reserve list. Let's start with Stribling, who exited Week 1 against the Rams with an ankle injury.
Stribling suffered a deltoid ligament injury in his ankle, which required surgery today. The 49ers expect the rookie to be out for nearly 10 weeks.
Earlier today, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Stribling would be going on Injured Reserve. That was to be expected.
However, the takeaway from that was that Stribling would be out for at least four games and maybe one or two more. It was a variable, in a sense.
But now that Shanahan has delivered this brutal news that Stribling needs surgery and will be out for nearly 10 weeks is demoralizing. Stribling was primed for a solid season.
The excitement for him was built up from his preseason showcase. Now, he gets put on the shelf for the majority of the season.
As for Tonges, he suffered a knee injury while attempting to block Myles Garrett. Like Stribling, he also didn't finish the game.
Unfortunately for Tonges, he tore his MCL and is expected to miss the rest of the season. The tight end room gets thinner. This explains why the 49ers brought up Brayden Willis from the practice squad.
They knew Tonges was done for the season. It's just a bummer that he's not going to be a part of this season after the promising one he had in 2025.
Tonges will have his eyes set on bouncing back for the 2027 season, while Stribling will have his fingers crossed to return to the 49ers in December.
One thing the 49ers absolutely cannot do is rush Stribling back. Shanahan said "nearly 10 weeks," but it should be a definite 10 weeks, and maybe a bit more.
The last thing the 49ers want to do is allow him to return when he's not fully fit. If he's going to be one of their wide receivers of the future, then they have to tread carefully with him.
I think they're already doing that, which is why Stribling got the surgery. Unlike with Ricky Pearsall, the 49ers didn't take any chances and see if he could heal on his own.
Maybe it wasn't a situation where healing alone would suffice. Nevertheless, it's great that the 49ers and Stribling are nipping this in the bud.
Fingers crossed his recovery goes smoothly.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz and his YouTube channel to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN