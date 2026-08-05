Where 49ers Fans Should Point the Finger for All the Injuries

Injuries are yet again running amok on the San Francisco 49ers. They can't even get through one week of training camp without a handful of players getting hurt.

Mike Evans is the latest player to be sidelined, as he nurses a quad strain. He joins De'Zhaun Stribling, Kaelon Black, Malik Mustapha, and others as players being held out.

The 49ers have an injury stockpile, which has brought the substation back into light. People have been pointing that out as a reason the 49ers are experiencing numerous injuries early in camp.

However, that is nothing but delusion and a scapegoat. The substation isn't where 49ers fans should point the finger for all of the injuries.

Where 49ers fans should point

Aug 3, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan during training camp at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has to be with the training staff, led by Dustin Little, who is the head athletic trainer and sports medicine. That is where accountability and questions should be held.

He's in his sixth year with the 49ers, which just so happens to be when they've been having a flurry of injuries. Little and his staff need to be at the forefront of the blame for these injuries.

It's funny how they are absolved or looked over, while delusional people blame the substation. How about blaming the person responsible for sports medicine and the training staff?

You know? The guy who can actually structure a program that can aid the players? But I guess that isn't as fun as a silly substation.

Little and staff should be under the microscope. Don't just take my word for it. The 49ers players also view their training staff as low-level.

The NFLPA 2026 report card proved that. The 49ers players gave both the training staff and the training room a C- grade, the worst combined grade of all 32 teams.

That grade declined significantly from the 2025 report card, when the players gave the training staff and the training room a B- grade. Still, the training staff grade ranked No. 25. It's not good.

The players are literally telling everyone they don't care for their training staff. Why is no one asking the 49ers about this at the facility? Why is this getting swept under the rug?

It's the most logical facet to consider for all of the injuries, especially over the substation. I'm sure some injuries, like a torn ACL or fractures, can't be attributed to the training staff.

But a quad or hamstring strain, which is prevalent at 49ers camp right now, can be attributed to them. Stop looking at the substation and point the finger at the people who are supposed to help them.

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