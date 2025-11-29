Where the 49ers Will Be Challenged the Most Against the Browns

The last thing the San Francisco 49ers should do when they face the Cleveland Browns is overlook them.

Yes, they have a 3-8 record and aren't going anywhere this season. However, they are still a tough team thanks to their defense. In fact, the 49ers will be challenged the most against the Browns on defense thanks to one player.

It's going against Myles Garrett. The guy is playing like a man amongst boys this season, most of his career, actualy. But this year he's been on another level.

There's no way he doesn't win the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award. No one comes close to the impact and production he's generating this year.

It's not necessary to list his numbers this year, but here they are: Garrett leads the league in sacks (18), has the sixth-most pressures (50), and a 36 percent pressure-to-sack conversion rate.

That rate not only leads the league this season, but is the highest rate by any defender in a single season since 2018, per NextGenStats. Garrett has also been chipped on 25.9 percent of pass rushes this season, second-highest behind only T.J. Watt.

The 49ers are going to be in for their greatest challenge this season, facing him. It doesn't take a genius to figure that out. Even Kyle Shanahan knows there's only so much a scheme will benefit them.

"Even coming out of college, he's one of the most talented guys that I think anyone's ever looked at just from height, weight, and speed," Shanahan said. "Also, how long his arms are when you measure, just get-off, his helmet crosses the line of scrimmage faster from an analytics standpoint than anyone in the NFL. So that means that get-off's amazing.

"When you put that with amazing ability, that to me comes around generationally. And then you got a guy who's played in a similar system for a while, who has stayed healthy, who's doing it over and over again and trying to be great. When you have all that, how can you not be what he is? So, it's been extremely impressive.”

If the 49ers were smart (and shady), they would pay the Browns to line Garrett up against Trent Williams. But the Browns would be nuts to line Garrett up anywhere else besides over Colton McKivitz.

He is going to make McKivitz look like he doesn't belong. To make matters worse, the game will be played in inclement weather. It probably will even snow heavily, making it easier for Garrett to drive through blocks.

Garrett is no slouch against the run either, so it's not as simple as just running it. The 49ers will need to be at their best while battling him and the elements.

