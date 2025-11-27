49ers DC Robert Saleh Sounds Off on Browns QB Shedeur Sanders

Robert Saleh has to be feeling extremely proud of how the 49ers’ defense performed against the Panthers.

They held Carolina to only nine points and came away with two interceptions. A performance like that is sure to spark momentum for the 49ers’ defense.

They’ll look to carry that over when they play the Browns on Sunday. Cleveland’s offense isn’t much of a threat besides rookie running back Quinshon Judkins.

However, they are now starting rookie Shedeur Sanders. Their offense can begin to look different from what it did before with Dillon Gabriel. On Wednesday, Saleh was asked his thoughts about what he’s seen on film out of Sanders thus far.

Robert Saleh sounds off on Shedeur Sanders

“He’s a good, young quarterback. He's mobile, he's got a big arm, tremendous confidence,” said Saleh. “He made a couple of really, really good throws in the game against Vegas, extending plays, getting out of the pocket, delivering the ball where it needed to be delivered.

“Obviously, he showed good command of the huddle and at the line of scrimmage. You anticipate someone like him who's got that confidence, who has that skill set, he's just going to get better and better every week.”

In his starting debut against Las Vegas, Sanders completed 11-of-20 passes for 209 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. It’s a very bland performance that the 49ers have to be excited to face.

Going from Bryce Young to Sanders is another opportunity for them to limit points and create turnovers. Sanders is still a raw quarterback who needs a lot of playing time. That only bodes well for the 49ers' defense.

“As he gets comfortable and what they're asking him to do, he's only going to get better because you could tell how important it is to him and how much work he's going to put into it," Saleh said. "A guy who's as good as gifted as he is, both physically and mentally and with the confidence he has, you just know he's going to get better."

Unfortunately for Sanders, he's highly unlikely to look better against the 49ers. His only chance will be off-script plays, which will be plentiful since the 49ers have an ineffective pass rush.

But Saleh may want to blitz and disguise against Sanders. That's usually best against raw quarterbacks. There's no reason to believe they won't keep the Browns' offense under wraps.

