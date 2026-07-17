Why the 49ers Will Be Better Against the Seahawks in 2026

A pummeling, mauling, and decimation.

Those are just a few words I’d use to describe the San Francisco 49ers’ last two losses to the Seattle Seahawks. It was barely a competitive game in both instances.

The 49ers couldn’t match up well with Seattle, especially in the last game. That’s likely to repeat itself, but only to a degree. The 49ers will be better against the Seahawks in 2026 thanks to one significant factor.

Why the 49ers will be better

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) gets a first down on a “tush push” against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle lost offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. His departure alone is brutal. They won’t be the same lethal offense as they were last season.

It was thanks to Kubiak that Sam Darnold was able to have the adequate season that he did. Kubiak knew when to trust Darnold to sling it and when to have him reel it in if he didn't have it.

With Kubiak gone, the Seahawks poached former 49ers tight ends coach Brian Fleury. Is Fleury going to know how to reel it in with Darnold when he's off and let him sling it when he's clicking?

Most likely not. It’s a questionable hire by the Seahawks since Fleury has never called plays in his life before. Of course, the options were slim because they won the Super Bowl.

The push back on Fleury's inexperience is to cite that no coach on the 49ers is ever going to call plays with Kyle Shanahan as the head coach. Mike McDaniel proved to be an excellent play caller despite never having that responsibility.

However, McDaniel always played a pivotal role in the offensive game planning and was close to Shanahan’s hip. It’s why he hit the ground running with the Miami Dolphins.

Jun 9, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) and offensive coordinator Brian Fleury during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You can’t say that about Fleury. Sure, he was in offensive meetings, but he wasn’t playing a key role in curating the weekly game plan. That’s what Klay Kubiak is doing right now.

The Seahawks are relying on a green offensive coordinator and, more likely than not, will falter. In fact, I fully expect their offense to struggle with Fleury.

Plus, the Seahawks lost their Super Bowl MVP, Kenneth Walker, to the Kansas City Chiefs. That is only going to make matters worse.

And sure, they drafted Notre Dame's Jadarian Price, but he's not Walker. He won't have the same level of impact as a rookie.

That is where the 49ers' defense will have the upper hand more often than not. The 49ers' offense should also do a bit better against Seattle with Mike Evans giving them a real passing game now.

I'd expect the 49ers and Seahawks to split games with each other and be a way more competitive outing than the last two were.

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