Why the 49ers are Fortunate They Don't Have a Third-Round Pick
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The San Francisco 49ers only have six picks in the upcoming NFL Draft.
A first, a second, and four fourth-round picks is all they’ve got left. They traded their third to the Dallas Cowboys for Osa Odighizuwa, which, to be fair, was a good move. And honestly, not having a third-round pick might help, since it takes a tricky decision off the table.
But there's one good reason why the 49ers are fortunate not to have a third-round selection this time around.
The 49ers have made good poor selections in the third round in recent years
Under Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch, San Francisco has struggled to find consistent talent in the third round of the draft. Of their 15 selections, only one truly stands out: linebacker Fred Warner.
He has developed into one of the best draft picks in franchise history and is on pace to set multiple 49ers records, with a potential path to Canton and the Hall of Fame. His elite instincts, leadership, and consistency have made him one of the league’s premier linebackers year after year.
Year
Selection
2025
Nick Martin
2025
Upton Stout
2024
Dominick Puni
2023
Ji'Ayir Brown
2023
Jake Moody
2023
Cameron Latu
2022
Ty Davis-Price
2022
Danny Gray
2021
Trey Sermon
2021
Ambry Thomas
2019
Jalen Hurd
2018
Fred Warner
2018
Tarvarius Moore
2017
Ankello Witherspoon
2017
CJ Beathard
Since 2017, the 49ers have consistently struggled to extract value from their third-round picks, and the reasons go beyond simple bad luck. A major issue has been inconsistent player development.
Several selections entered the league with intriguing qualities but failed to refine their skills enough to earn long-term roles. Whether due to injuries, scheme fit, or stalled progression, many never became reliable contributors.
Several selections simply didn’t deliver on expectations. C.J. Beathard was drafted as a developmental quarterback but never evolved beyond a backup option.
Ahkello Witherspoon showed early promise but was inconsistent and eventually lost his starting role. Tarvarius Moore struggled to carve out a consistent defensive role, spending much of his time as a depth or special teams player.
Injuries also played a major role in derailing potential. Jalen Hurd stands out as a complete miss, never appearing in a regular-season game due to repeated injuries. Ambry Thomas had flashes but failed to maintain consistency or secure a long-term starting role.
At running back, both Trey Sermon and Ty Davis-Price were expected to contribute in Kyle Shanahan’s system but were quickly surpassed by later-round picks and undrafted players, raising questions about evaluation and fit.
And finally, there’s the third-round pick spent on Jake Moody, who struggled to convert kicks and quickly made his position untenable, especially once Eddy Piñeiro stepped in and showed what reliable kicking actually looks like.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal