Why the 49ers are Fortunate They Don't Have a Third-Round Pick

The San Francisco 49ers only have six picks in the upcoming NFL Draft.

A first, a second, and four fourth-round picks is all they’ve got left. They traded their third to the Dallas Cowboys for Osa Odighizuwa, which, to be fair, was a good move. And honestly, not having a third-round pick might help, since it takes a tricky decision off the table.

But there's one good reason why the 49ers are fortunate not to have a third-round selection this time around.

The 49ers have made good poor selections in the third round in recent years

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Under Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch, San Francisco has struggled to find consistent talent in the third round of the draft. Of their 15 selections, only one truly stands out: linebacker Fred Warner.

He has developed into one of the best draft picks in franchise history and is on pace to set multiple 49ers records, with a potential path to Canton and the Hall of Fame. His elite instincts, leadership, and consistency have made him one of the league’s premier linebackers year after year.

Year Selection 2025 Nick Martin 2025 Upton Stout 2024 Dominick Puni 2023 Ji'Ayir Brown 2023 Jake Moody 2023 Cameron Latu 2022 Ty Davis-Price 2022 Danny Gray 2021 Trey Sermon 2021 Ambry Thomas 2019 Jalen Hurd 2018 Fred Warner 2018 Tarvarius Moore 2017 Ankello Witherspoon 2017 CJ Beathard

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; NBC Sports analyst Fred Warner prior to the New England Patriots game against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Since 2017, the 49ers have consistently struggled to extract value from their third-round picks, and the reasons go beyond simple bad luck. A major issue has been inconsistent player development.

Several selections entered the league with intriguing qualities but failed to refine their skills enough to earn long-term roles. Whether due to injuries, scheme fit, or stalled progression, many never became reliable contributors.

Several selections simply didn’t deliver on expectations. C.J. Beathard was drafted as a developmental quarterback but never evolved beyond a backup option.

Ahkello Witherspoon showed early promise but was inconsistent and eventually lost his starting role. Tarvarius Moore struggled to carve out a consistent defensive role, spending much of his time as a depth or special teams player.

Injuries also played a major role in derailing potential. Jalen Hurd stands out as a complete miss, never appearing in a regular-season game due to repeated injuries. Ambry Thomas had flashes but failed to maintain consistency or secure a long-term starting role.

At running back, both Trey Sermon and Ty Davis-Price were expected to contribute in Kyle Shanahan’s system but were quickly surpassed by later-round picks and undrafted players, raising questions about evaluation and fit.

And finally, there’s the third-round pick spent on Jake Moody, who struggled to convert kicks and quickly made his position untenable, especially once Eddy Piñeiro stepped in and showed what reliable kicking actually looks like.