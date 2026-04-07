Greatest Third-Round Picks in 49ers History With Hall of Fame Careers

The San Francisco 49ers currently hold six picks in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft: a first-round pick, a second-round pick, and four fourth-round picks.

They previously held a third-round pick but traded the 92nd overall selection for defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa. One of their best free agency moves.

Historically, the City by the Bay have found incredible value in the third round. Here are three of the best third-round selections in franchise history with Hall of Fame careers.

Joe Montana (82nd overall pick)

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers former quarterback Joe Montana cheers in the first quarter in Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Without any doubt, San Francisco’s greatest quarterback, Joe Montana, features on this list. Four Super Bowl victories, three Super Bowl MVP awards, and no interceptions in any of his Super Bowl appearances cemented his legacy as one of the greatest to ever play the position.

Montana was the glue during the 49ers dynasty years, and his impact was reflected in multiple ways throughout the team’s success.

His clutch performances and elite decision-making made him the perfect quarterback for Bill Walsh, and his legendary influence on the San Francisco 49ers franchise can still be felt today.

Frank Gore (65th overall pick)

October 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers former running back Frank Gore before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Though he was yet to be inducted into the Hall of Fame this past season at the first time of asking, running back Frank Gore's enshrinement in Canton will come sooner or later.

When drafted by San Francisco in 2005, he predominantly achieved his records with the team. He recorded over 16,000 rushing yards, putting him third all-time behind Walter Payton and Emmitt Smith.

What made Gore great was his remarkable durability, vision, and consistency. Despite multiple knee injuries early in his career, he didn't let that affect him as he became one of the most reliable running backs in NFL history. His longevity allowed him to remain productive for more than a decade.

Fred Warner (70th overall pick)

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; NBC Sports analyst Fred Warner prior to the New England Patriots game against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lastly, still an active player but quickly cementing himself as the 49ers’ best ever linebacker through nearly every possible metric is Fred Warner.

Often ranked as one of the best in the league in his position, Warner has been a staple in the Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch era of the San Francisco 49ers.

With a no-nonsense approach and relentless effort, Warner has and will continue to surpass franchise marks previously held by Patrick Willis and still has plenty of career ahead of him.

His leadership, elite coverage ability, and sideline-to-sideline speed have made him the centerpiece of San Francisco’s defense. A place in Canton undoubtedly awaits.