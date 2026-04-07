Greatest Third-Round Picks in 49ers History With Hall of Fame Careers
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The San Francisco 49ers currently hold six picks in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft: a first-round pick, a second-round pick, and four fourth-round picks.
They previously held a third-round pick but traded the 92nd overall selection for defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa. One of their best free agency moves.
Historically, the City by the Bay have found incredible value in the third round. Here are three of the best third-round selections in franchise history with Hall of Fame careers.
Joe Montana (82nd overall pick)
Without any doubt, San Francisco’s greatest quarterback, Joe Montana, features on this list. Four Super Bowl victories, three Super Bowl MVP awards, and no interceptions in any of his Super Bowl appearances cemented his legacy as one of the greatest to ever play the position.
Montana was the glue during the 49ers dynasty years, and his impact was reflected in multiple ways throughout the team’s success.
His clutch performances and elite decision-making made him the perfect quarterback for Bill Walsh, and his legendary influence on the San Francisco 49ers franchise can still be felt today.
Frank Gore (65th overall pick)
Though he was yet to be inducted into the Hall of Fame this past season at the first time of asking, running back Frank Gore's enshrinement in Canton will come sooner or later.
When drafted by San Francisco in 2005, he predominantly achieved his records with the team. He recorded over 16,000 rushing yards, putting him third all-time behind Walter Payton and Emmitt Smith.
What made Gore great was his remarkable durability, vision, and consistency. Despite multiple knee injuries early in his career, he didn't let that affect him as he became one of the most reliable running backs in NFL history. His longevity allowed him to remain productive for more than a decade.
Fred Warner (70th overall pick)
Lastly, still an active player but quickly cementing himself as the 49ers’ best ever linebacker through nearly every possible metric is Fred Warner.
Often ranked as one of the best in the league in his position, Warner has been a staple in the Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch era of the San Francisco 49ers.
With a no-nonsense approach and relentless effort, Warner has and will continue to surpass franchise marks previously held by Patrick Willis and still has plenty of career ahead of him.
His leadership, elite coverage ability, and sideline-to-sideline speed have made him the centerpiece of San Francisco’s defense. A place in Canton undoubtedly awaits.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal