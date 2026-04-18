The Best 49ers Second-Round Draft Pick Under John Lynch

The San Francisco 49ers have had only six second-round draft picks under Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch, and to be fair, they’ve had limited success in that round.

However, one of those picks ultimately stand out as the best selections.

Deebo Samuel was a fantastic selection

Feb 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders player Deebo Samuel Sr. in attendance of the Phoenix Suns game against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 49ers selecting Deebo Samuel proved to be an incredible addition, given the value he brought to the organization.

Though he no longer plays for the team and despite ongoing speculation about a potential return as he remains unsigned a month into free agency, Samuel’s time in San Francisco should be remembered fondly for what it was.

He was a dynamic option when healthy and could be used as both a receiver and a running back, showcasing his versatility and all-around ability as a true “wideback.”

During his tenure with the 49ers, Samuel was one of the most unique offensive weapons in the NFL as he racked up 334 catches for 4,782 yards and converted 42 touchdowns in total.

His best year by far was in 2021, when he recorded 1,405 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns, while also adding 365 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns. It was one of the best seasons by any receiver in a red and gold jersey.

He earned First-Team All-Pro honors that year and was instrumental in the team’s deep playoff run to the NFC Championship Game. Across his time in San Francisco, Samuel consistently ranked among the league leaders in yards after catch, highlighting his physical running style and playmaking ability.

The combination of roles helped redefine how offenses can deploy skill players, making him a cornerstone of Kyle Shanahan’s system at his peak. Alongside him, George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, and Brandon Aiyuk helped shape the 49ers’ offense, each contributing unique skill sets that complemented Samuel’s versatility and elevated the unit into one of the league’s most dynamic and balanced attacks.

That said, each year that went by he had gotten progressively worse, which led to the point where he wasn't receiving the ball as much.

Injuries and personal health were strong factors in this, and the 49ers made the right choice to let Samuel walk at the end of 2024, and despite the ups and downs across his six-year tenure in the City by the Bay, he is by far the best second-round selection of the Shanahan and Lynch era for impact, offensive versatility, and his ability to consistently change games in crucial moments.