Why the 49ers Haven't Placed Nick Bosa on Injured Reserve

The San Francisco 49ers are not planning to put edge rusher Nick Bosa or defensive tackle James Thompson on the IR. However, that does not mean the team doesn’t expect the two to miss four games and potentially more.

As things stand, the 49ers have eight players on the IR with a designation to return. The NFL only allows eight players to have that designation. If the 49ers put Bosa or Thompson on the IR, they would have to end the season for one of the other eight players.

San Francisco 49ers have eight players on IR

According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports, these are the eight players they anticipate returning.

WR Christian Kirk

Kirk has been out since the start of training camp with a calf injury. He should be closer to returning than with more recent injuries, but there is no telling how he will fit on the offense. If a player needs to go to the season-ending IR, it might be Kirk.

WR Demarcus Robinson

Robinson had a strong preseason, and that led to him getting work with the starters in Week 1. However, he suffered a high-ankle sprain and will be out for three to six weeks.

WR De’Zhaun Stribling

Stribling suffered an ankle sprain. He is expected to miss about 10 weeks. The 49ers are hoping for their rookie to get back into the mix by the end of the season.

OL Austen Pleasants

Pleasants suffered a knee injury in the preseason. Considering Trent Williams and Vederian Lowe have injury histories and Enrique Cruz is not going to be trusted quite yet, the team needs to keep Pleasants in their plans.

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DT CJ West

West had a disappointing start to his season when healthy. Then, he was placed on the IR with a meniscus injury in his knee. Kyle Shanahan did not give a timeline but said it is not season-ending.

DE Sam Okuayinonu

Okuayinonu suffered a foot injury in the season opener. He is expected to miss the majority of the season.

LB Nick Martin

Martin suffered a hamstring injury. The 49ers are not going to want to end their third-round pick's season before he has a chance to see the field.

CB Nate Hobbs

Hobbs is on the IR with a groin injury. The 49ers are deep at cornerback for now, but they have already seen some bumps and bruises.