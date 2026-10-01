Why the 49ers Haven't Placed Nick Bosa on Injured Reserve
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The San Francisco 49ers are not planning to put edge rusher Nick Bosa or defensive tackle James Thompson on the IR. However, that does not mean the team doesn’t expect the two to miss four games and potentially more.
As things stand, the 49ers have eight players on the IR with a designation to return. The NFL only allows eight players to have that designation. If the 49ers put Bosa or Thompson on the IR, they would have to end the season for one of the other eight players.
San Francisco 49ers have eight players on IR
According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports, these are the eight players they anticipate returning.
WR Christian Kirk
Kirk has been out since the start of training camp with a calf injury. He should be closer to returning than with more recent injuries, but there is no telling how he will fit on the offense. If a player needs to go to the season-ending IR, it might be Kirk.
WR Demarcus Robinson
Robinson had a strong preseason, and that led to him getting work with the starters in Week 1. However, he suffered a high-ankle sprain and will be out for three to six weeks.
WR De’Zhaun Stribling
Stribling suffered an ankle sprain. He is expected to miss about 10 weeks. The 49ers are hoping for their rookie to get back into the mix by the end of the season.
OL Austen Pleasants
Pleasants suffered a knee injury in the preseason. Considering Trent Williams and Vederian Lowe have injury histories and Enrique Cruz is not going to be trusted quite yet, the team needs to keep Pleasants in their plans.
DT CJ West
West had a disappointing start to his season when healthy. Then, he was placed on the IR with a meniscus injury in his knee. Kyle Shanahan did not give a timeline but said it is not season-ending.
DE Sam Okuayinonu
Okuayinonu suffered a foot injury in the season opener. He is expected to miss the majority of the season.
LB Nick Martin
Martin suffered a hamstring injury. The 49ers are not going to want to end their third-round pick's season before he has a chance to see the field.
CB Nate Hobbs
Hobbs is on the IR with a groin injury. The 49ers are deep at cornerback for now, but they have already seen some bumps and bruises.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley