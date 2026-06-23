Why the 49ers Will Likely Grant Colton McKivitz's 10-Year Wish

Remaining with one franchise for 10 years is generally a tough goal to accomplish, but it's one that Colton McKivitz wants with the San Francisco 49ers.

"I want to be on that 10-year wall," McKivitz said. "I don't want to leave here. Obviously, being cut, I've got some scars there. But there was a reason why I was drafted here, why I was cut here, and why I still play here. Now I've had three good seasons of starting, and I'm going into the fourth.

"There's a sense of family. When you have a core group of players who understand a winning culture and understand the standard of what this franchise was built on… it's hard for guys to turn that away."

It makes perfect sense for McKivitz to want to remain with the 49ers for years to come. And while it's usually difficult for a player to last that long with one team, the 49ers are likely to make it happen for him.

Why McKivitz can be a longtime 49er

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Colton McKivitz (68) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

McKivitz is already entering the seventh season of his NFL career with the 49ers. His current contract expires after the 2028 season, bringing him to nine seasons in San Francisco.

There's no reason to believe he won't finish that contract out. McKivitz has been a fine starter for the 49ers. He's slowly improved over the years.

It wouldn't be surprising if the 49ers gave him another extension if he sustained his current level of play. And if he continues to improve a bit, then it's even more of a lock that it happens.

But another reason the 49ers are likely to grant his 10-year wish is that they don't want to shuffle starting offensive tackles in back-to-back seasons.

Trent Williams said at OTAs that the end is near for him. The new contract that the 49ers reworked with him will most likely be it for him, and it expires after the 2027 season.

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Colton McKivitz (68) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

That will force the 49ers to look for his replacement around that time. But if Williams' heir apparent is struggling, and there's a good chance it happens, they will have to move on from him.

The 49ers will be in an uncomfortable spot where they are looking for a new starting left tackle again, and a new starting right tackle, should they let McKivitz walk.

Rather than have an offseason figuring out both starting spots, they'll look to extend McKivitz before he reaches free agency.

Chasing two starters at offensive tackle in one offseason is a nightmare. One starting spot is more than enough, and that will lead the 49ers to want McKivitz back, among other factors.

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