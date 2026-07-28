Why 49ers Linebacker Fred Warner Takes Training Camp So Seriously

The San Francisco 49ers are incredibly lucky to have Fred Warner.

I've said it many times before, but this serves as a better reminder than ever.

Year after year, without fail, you see Warner take the offseason incredibly seriously, especially during the team's workouts when the entire roster comes together to begin building toward the new season.

We're in late July, and training camp is now underway, making it one of the most important times of the year for players to build on the work they put in during the offseason.

It's when the roster comes together, players begin ramping up their fitness, sharpening their football instincts, refining their reads and focusing on the details needed to prepare for the season ahead.

When Warner was asked about John Lynch crediting him for the strong turnout among the roster during offseason workouts, his response highlighted exactly why he has become such an important leader for the 49ers.

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I understand there’s a standard of play that I have to meet every single year, so I have to make sure first and foremost that I’m the best player possible for our team," Warner shared with reporters.

"I gotta make sure I’m in tip-top shape. If I’m the guy who’s gonna look at you in the face and tell you that you need to sprint to the ball every play, I better be the one getting there and beating you to it. It always starts with me, with putting the work in first.

"Secondly, if you want to develop a team and the best group of guys possible, it’s beneficial to train together in the offseason, and be able to push each other rather than being apart.”

When all is said and done, and when Warner calls time on his career, these are just one of many examples that can be provided as evidence for why he should be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

He's widely regarded as the best linebacker in the league for a reason. His consistency, durability, leadership in the locker room, whether healthy or recovering from a season-ending injury, as he proved last year, and his impact on the field are all reasons why the 49ers should be extremely grateful to have him represent the organization.

He is one player to look forward to in 2026. After all, he vowed to come back better than ever after suffering the biggest setback of his career last year.