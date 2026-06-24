Brandon Aiyuk Delivers Another Social Media Message to the 49ers

Here we go again.

Brandon Aiyuk is back with antics on social media with another message aimed towards the San Francisco 49ers. This time around, he isn't trashing the 49ers.

He's simply boasting about the Washington Commanders while trying to generate support to get the 49ers to release him finally. Here's what he said.

Aiyuk continues social media tirade

#49ers Brandon Aiyuk dropped another video on his IG story:



“If I’m crazy or if I’m cappin’, tell them boys to cut me today. And I’ll sign with the commanders tomorrow, and we’ll see who’s cappin’.” pic.twitter.com/3k6B35MwOU — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) June 24, 2026

“If I’m crazy or if I’m cappin’, tell them boys to cut me today. And I’ll sign with the commanders tomorrow, and we’ll see who’s cappin’.”

Oh boy. I'm sure this will show the 49ers once and for all. It's only a matter of time before the 49ers cut ties with Aiyuk after this latest social media post.

And I say that with strong sarcasm. Under no circumstance will any social media post from Aiyuk help his case at all. It's odd that he continues to do this, as it only makes him look weirder.

I've alluded to this before in a previous article when Aiyuk first started his social media tirade, he's going to keep on doing this. He doesn't care at this point.

While he's only painting himself in a stronger negative light, if the Commanders don't care, then of course he's going to keep this up.

It just would make more sense for him to post videos where he shares his side about what went wrong with the 49ers. He'd earn more sympathy if he did.

Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk works out with his teammates during the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

No one knows his side of the story. Everything has solely been from the 49ers' side, so until he details his perspective, he'll continue to look like he went AWOL.

I'd love to say that this is the last we'll see of Aiyuk on social media, but that would be a lie. The only way these videos will begin to cease is when he's released.

And since that'll likely only happen around the time training camp begins, there's still another month or so of these unnecessary antics from him.

It's funny because a typical offseason for a skill player on social media is to post their workouts. Imagine if Aiyuk took that route instead of all of this.

Maybe he wouldn't have received a slight from George Kittle. I'd bet if Aiyuk posts a few more of these, another 49ers player will speak up about Aiyuk being drama.

Time will tell, and there's about a month of this left at least.

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