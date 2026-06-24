NFL Insider Delivers a Reality Check for 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

Brandon Aiyuk has increased the negative attention drawn to him ever since he posted a couple of videos on social media trashing the San Francisco 49ers.

He eventually deleted those videos, but it hasn't stopped him from being weird on social media. Aiyuk's latest post depicts him acting like he's already signed with the Washington Commanders.

The reality is there's no guarantee the Commanders sign him, especially after his recent antics. NFL insider Adam Schefter pushes that point, painting a bleak picture for Aiyuk when he's released.

A reality check for Aiyuk

Oct 20, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) walks on the field before the start of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

"I think every time he opens his mouth, he damages his standing with other teams, and he scares other teams from bringing him into their organization," Schefter said on NFL Live. "In speaking with teams, everybody’s saying, 'What’s wrong with this guy right now?'. It’s unsettling to watch him, and it’s scary to see how he’s handling himself.

"By the way, he’s still a member of the 49ers, the team that paid him, and he’s saying 'Go, Commanders'… I even asked Washington their thoughts on signing Brandon Aiyuk, maybe for all we know, they’re planning on doing it, but I know, having spoken to them leading up to the draft, they had some questions at that point in time, and I would imagine they still exist."

Schefter has a point. Aiyuk was in an okay position before all of the social media posts, but just barely. The Commanders have been the only team interested in adding him.

Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) catches the ball during warmups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

It's why the 49ers didn't want to release him in a timely manner. If they did that in March, which they should've just to be rid of these stories finally, he would've got off to a perfect start in Washington.

But now that he's still being retained, he'll have to play a bit of catch-up if the Commanders sign him. That's a huge "if" now about whether the Commanders will sign him.

Like Schefter pointed out, he's been making himself out to be like a headcase. And with zero idea how he will look on the field after a torn ACL, why would the Commanders subject themselves to that?

Even if they sign him at a dirt-low price, it probably won't be convincing enough to bring him in. Aiyuk hasn't been helping himself at all by posting on social media.

He'll have no one to blame but himself if the Commanders don't sign him once he's cut.

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