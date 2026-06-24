NFL Insider Delivers a Reality Check for 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk
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Brandon Aiyuk has increased the negative attention drawn to him ever since he posted a couple of videos on social media trashing the San Francisco 49ers.
He eventually deleted those videos, but it hasn't stopped him from being weird on social media. Aiyuk's latest post depicts him acting like he's already signed with the Washington Commanders.
The reality is there's no guarantee the Commanders sign him, especially after his recent antics. NFL insider Adam Schefter pushes that point, painting a bleak picture for Aiyuk when he's released.
A reality check for Aiyuk
"I think every time he opens his mouth, he damages his standing with other teams, and he scares other teams from bringing him into their organization," Schefter said on NFL Live. "In speaking with teams, everybody’s saying, 'What’s wrong with this guy right now?'. It’s unsettling to watch him, and it’s scary to see how he’s handling himself.
"By the way, he’s still a member of the 49ers, the team that paid him, and he’s saying 'Go, Commanders'… I even asked Washington their thoughts on signing Brandon Aiyuk, maybe for all we know, they’re planning on doing it, but I know, having spoken to them leading up to the draft, they had some questions at that point in time, and I would imagine they still exist."
Schefter has a point. Aiyuk was in an okay position before all of the social media posts, but just barely. The Commanders have been the only team interested in adding him.
It's why the 49ers didn't want to release him in a timely manner. If they did that in March, which they should've just to be rid of these stories finally, he would've got off to a perfect start in Washington.
But now that he's still being retained, he'll have to play a bit of catch-up if the Commanders sign him. That's a huge "if" now about whether the Commanders will sign him.
Like Schefter pointed out, he's been making himself out to be like a headcase. And with zero idea how he will look on the field after a torn ACL, why would the Commanders subject themselves to that?
Even if they sign him at a dirt-low price, it probably won't be convincing enough to bring him in. Aiyuk hasn't been helping himself at all by posting on social media.
He'll have no one to blame but himself if the Commanders don't sign him once he's cut.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN