Why Christian McCaffrey Believes Mike Evans is a 'Perfect Fit' for 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers addition of wide receiver Mike Evans has been widely praised as a strong free agency move, with Christian McCaffrey among those to welcome the signing.

San Francisco made a strong statement by signing Mike Evans to a three-year, $42.4 million deal, including $16.3 million guaranteed.

He chose to join for less money than what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offered, a move that brings one of the league’s most reliable wide receivers to the City by the Bay.

How Christian McCaffrey reacted when he heard the news of Mike Evans' arrival

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey speaks to Intuit's Greg Johnson about financial literacy in front of hundreds of Bay area high school students. Feb. 3, 2026. | Bryan West / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I was so fired up, man," McCaffrey shared on Ian Rapoport's show The Insiders. "He's somebody that, if you're a fan of football, you've watched his entire career, and it's hard not to like the guy.

"He's a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He's somebody that, in my opinion, has never gotten enough credit, and I think he plays that way. He plays with a chip on his shoulder.

"He's one of the best go-ball runners in the history of the NFL," McCaffrey added. "He blocks his butt off, he's mean, and he's the perfect fit for our offense. I've just been such a fan of his from afar, and the way he plays football.

"And so now, to get to play with him, to pick his brain on a lot of stuff, I think that's what I'm excited about—is to learn from him and kind of see what stuff he can bring to our team that maybe we need. And to have a guy like that who's experienced the NFL at every level is super exciting. So, we're so fired up to have him."

It’s clearly high praise, but it also brings in a key weapon the 49ers desperately needed. Their receiving corps was decimated throughout 2025 by recurring injuries, and while Evans played the fewest games of his career this past season, his value remains immeasurable given his first-ballot Hall of Fame credentials and consistent production.

McCaffrey, alongside Evans and tight end George Kittle, poses a dangerous trio of starters for quarterback Brock Purdy. This trio could elevate the 49ers offense into one of the league’s most dynamic units, giving Purdy elite options at every level of the field.

However, it also signals a clear short-term push. With all three veterans nearing the latter stages of their careers, the 49ers are effectively going all in now, prioritizing immediate contention over long-term stability.