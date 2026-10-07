Why Daron Payne is Emerging as a Potential 49ers Trade Target

The San Francisco 49ers' defensive line is thin, and they need to make a trade for someone. While Vita Vea is the name that is mentioned the most in connection with the 49ers, there is another strong option out there in Daron Payne of the Washington Commanders.

The two sides are a good fit for a trade, according to Bradley Locker of PFF.

“With the Commanders already 1-3 and owning only 11% playoff odds, the pending free agent Payne could soon wear another uniform,” wrote Locker. “49ers defensive linemen are dead last in run-defense grade through Week 4.”

The 49ers had trade interest in Payne going back to the 2022 season. Now, they might finally add him to make their playoff push in 2026.

San Francisco 49ers could trade for Washington Commanders DT Daron Payne

San Francisco almost has to make a move on the defensive line. Alfred Collins is out for the year and not coming back. C.J. West is out for the majority of the season and did not look good before his injury. Rookie UDFA James Thompson has a high ankle sprain.

They are leaning heavily on rookie fourth-round pick Gracen Halton. He has played well but has already left one game with cramping. He is going to hit a rookie wall at some point, and if they keep playing him at this rate, it might come earlier than expected.

The depth is thin, and they can hardly fill out their starters.

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Payne has been with the Commanders for the last nine years. The former 13th overall pick has 128 career starts and 37 career sacks. While he has only made one Pro Bowl, he is right on that fringe of being an above-average player who does not get recognized.

Payne is in the last year of his four-year, $90M deal. The 49ers have plenty of cap space to take on the back end of his 2026 cap hit. On the Commanders' side, they are sitting at 1-3, and they are rushing their starting quarterback into the lineup to try to save their season. A loss this week could send them into a selling panic.

Payne is starting to get older, and he is going to command money this offseason. The Commanders would be smart to get any sort of asset to move on from him. So, the two sides coming together does make sense.