The 49ers are Underutilizing Rookie Running Back Kaelon Black
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The 49ers desperately need a quality backup running back to split carries with Christian McCaffrey. That's why they drafted Kaelon Black in Round 3 this year. Unfortunately, they're not using him nearly enough.
McCaffrey is 30, and he's not the player he once was. This season, he's averaging a pedestrian 4.4 yards per carry. This past Sunday, he averaged a mere 3.5 yards per carry against the Denver Broncos. And yet, the 49ers still gave up 15 carries. That's too many.
Last year, the 49ers' backup running back was Brian Robinson Jr. -- they traded a sixth-round pick to Washington for him just before the season started. And then, they hardly used him all season. He averaged a career-low 5.4 carries per game and scored a career-low 2 touchdowns in 17 games.
Robinson was a complete afterthought in the 49ers' offense. He came into the game for a play or two here and there when McCaffrey needed a breather, which meant Robinson never got into the flow of the offense.
Now, Robinson Jr. is the backup running back for the Atlanta Falcons, whose starting running back is Bijan Robinson, the best running back in the league. And he's young. And yet, the Falcons still have given Robinson Jr. 11 carries per game so far this season. Just this past Monday night, he scored three touchdowns against the Saints. That's more than he scored all of last season with the 49ers.
And that's because the Falcons are committed to using their backup running back. They give Robinson Jr. entire drives to be the main running back -- not just the occasional snap. This makes him better, it makes Bijan Robinson, and it makes their offense better.
Kyle Shanahan should take a page out of what Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski is doing. Actually use the backup running back. Let him settle into the game so he doesn't press every time he touches the ball.
Right now, Kaelon Black is pressing. He gets only a few carries per game, so he runs as fast as he possibly can, which means he runs into the backs of his blockers and doesn't let holes or lanes develop. He's rushing to impress the coaching staff so he can stay on the field.
It's not coincidence that Black's best game this season was his first game. That's because the 49ers gave him 14 carries. Since then, he hasn't gotten more than 7 carries in a game.
If he's healthy, he needs to split time with Christian McCaffrey this Sunday in Seattle, because the Seahawks own McCaffrey. They haven't faced Black yet.
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Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.Follow grantcohn