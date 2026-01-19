One Player the 49ers Sorely Missed in the Playoff Loss to the Seahawks

It's a bummer that the San Francisco 49ers had their 2025 season come to an end in an embarrassing loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Surprisingly, the 49ers' defense, despite allowing 41 points, was the better face of the team. It was the 49ers' offense that was the biggest letdown.

Part of that is due to being without George Kittle, and that Ricky Pearsall is hobbled. However, there is a forgotten player that the 49ers sorely missed in the playoff loss to the Seahawks.

This player would've made a difference for the 49ers

It was Brandon Aiyuk. I know he's a public enemy No. 1 to 49ers fans, but the truth of the matter is, Aiyuk would've been a difference maker against the Seahawks.

No one was getting separation in that game. It's why Brock Purdy held onto the ball for so long. Ricky Pearsall was supposed to take care of that, but he's hobbled with a PCL sprain.

Aiyuk would've dominated against Seattle. This is the type of game he lives and shows up for. Purdy would've connected with Aiyuk countless times and made it closer than it should've.

The 49ers likely would've still loss to the Seahawks, but a touchdown or two would've been put up. They wouldn't have been held to two field goals only.

Aiyuk not only would've been impactful with his production, he would've influenced the defensive coverage and aided others in the 49ers' offense. It would've been incredibly beneficial.

It's a shame the relationship between Aiyuk and the 49ers shaped out the way it did. The injuries will be what fans and the 49ers cling to as to why the Seahawks won easily.

But let's not forget that Aiyuk was supposed to be there as well. The loss to the Seahawks acts as a reminder that the 49ers need a lethal wide receiver who can win their matchups.

Aiyuk was that. And even though Pearsall has been injured, he's better suited to be the No. 2 receiver. Even the 49ers believed that. They envisioned Aiyuk as the top option and Pearsall as the secondary.

Now, they must go into the offseason searching for Aiyuk's replacement. The NFL draft will be mentioned, but the 49ers can't look to a rookie to fill that void.

Free agency will be circled as well, but there isn't a standout receiver other than Mike Evans. Would the 49ers invest serious cash in him after his injuries at 32-years old? It's unlikely and unwise.

There's so much "what if" with the 49ers in 2025, and Aiyuk is one of the top ones.

