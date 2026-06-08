Why Trent Williams Couldn't Be Happier About Mike Evans Joining the 49ers

Unsurprisingly, Mike Evans' arrival to the San Francisco 49ers is one that excites many people on the roster.

In the offseason, the 49ers and Evans agreed on a three-year contract worth $60.4 million, with $14.3 million fully guaranteed. Figure-wise, it couldn't be much more of a bargain for a wide receiver of his caliber, even if he is in his early 30s.

But away from the financial details, the 49ers' locker room now has a wide receiver who fits a different mold from what the team has relied on in recent years.

There's something different about Evans. When all is said and done, he will very likely be enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

Left tackle Trent Williams explained in detail what the signing of Evans means to him.

“Mike Evans is a Hall of Fame player. There aren’t many guys still playing where you can confidently say that, but Mike is one of them," shared Trent Williams with reporters after OTAs.

"Having someone like that in our locker room means a lot. His résumé speaks for itself, but what stands out is the consistency. He’s been one of the league’s top receivers for more than a decade, and he’s accomplished things that may never be replicated."

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) walks off the field after win against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Williams has been around long enough to understand what excellence looks like, and in his eyes, acquiring Evans is akin to adding a player of Williams' caliber at the wide receiver position.

"I’ve known Mike for a long time. We trained together early in his career, so I’ve been able to watch his growth firsthand. Seeing the success he’s had, year after year, has been incredible," added Williams.

"What’s really impressive is that he still approaches the game the same way. He’s in Year 13 or 14, and he takes OTAs as seriously as a rookie trying to make the team.

"Coach put him up on the big board today, and that tells you everything you need to know. That commitment and professionalism are why he’s had the career he’s had.”

Though the offensive line is far from perfect, Williams admitted in the same interview that his new restructured two-year deal will likely be his last.

Therefore, Evans and Williams will be on the same team for two seasons. Both players aren't at the peak of their powers anymore, but the 49ers are extremely fortunate to have two future Hall of Famers representing red and gold.