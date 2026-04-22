One Perfect CB Target for the 49ers in Every Round of the NFL Draft
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The San Francisco 49ers do not look like they need a cornerback on paper, but the team did add both Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs, so it is clear that Raheem Morris wants to change some things up in the secondary.
Round 1: Chris Johnson, San Diego State
Johnson is probably the most likely to be on the board at pick 27, as well as be the cleanest cornerback at that time. If Jermod McCoy fell to pick 27, it would be because of bad injury news during his ACL recovery, and San Francisco should avoid that. If Johnson falls, it is minor issues in his game, such as a small school, and a narrow frame. Overall, he would not be a bad pick here.
Round 2: Malik Muhammad, Texas
The 49ers have reportedly shown interest in Muhammad and if they did select him, it would have to be with the 58th overall pick. Muhammad is a little thin, but has long arms and could hold up on the outside in the right scheme. He is highly athletic and presents a strong ceiling.
Round 4, Pick 127: Devin Moore, Florida
Speaking of ceiling, that is what you are betting on with Devin Moore. Moore is 6’3” and 198 pounds. He ran a 4.5 in the 40-yard dash, which is fast enough for how long he is. He was up and down in his SEC play, but his physical tools are going to make any coach happy in round 4.
Round 4, Pick 133: Julian Neal, Arkansas
Neal brings a very similar profile to Moore. He is 6’2” and 203 pounds with even longer arms than Moore. Both of them are projects at this point, but that is what you are swinging for in the fourth round.
Round 4, Pick 138: Ephesians Prysock, Washington
Prysock is the last of the bets on high upside options. He comes in a 6’3” and 196 pounds with arms that are about as long as Neal. He is a bit less refined than the other two, but brings just as much upside.
Round 4, Pick 139: Will Lee, Texas A&M
Dane Brugler mocked Will Lee to the 49ers, so you are going to want to take note of his potential fit. Lee has solid size and is an instinctual football player, but he can get beaten up on the line of scrimmage at times, so he will need to put on muscle. In round 4, they can build him up.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley