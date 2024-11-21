What the 49ers' Chances are to Beat the Packers Without Brock Purdy
Brock Purdy is listed on the 49ers' injury report for the first time this season.
He is dealing with shoulder soreness in his throwing arm. The issue was caused by a hit he took in the loss to the Seahawks in Week 11. It was only a matter of time before Purdy sustained some wear and tear. He scrambles several times a game and doesn't always protect himself.
Now, he is starting to pay the price. He was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. That gives him a good shot to play in Week 12 against the Packers. However, what if it is all for show? Purdy wasn't seen throwing for the open portion to media at practice on Wednesday.
On Thursday, he resumed throwing but it wasn't to any of his receivers. Of course, he could be doing more once the media leaves. But it could also be the 49ers trying to deceive the Packers. They need to do so if they think there's a chance Purdy can't play on Sunday.
Either way, it's tough to feel super confident in his availability this week. In the event Purdy doesn't play, the 49ers will look to either Brandon Allen or Joshua Dobbs to start. It will most likely be Allen since he is the primary backup. Should that occur, the 49ers' chances to beat the Packers drops significantly.
The 49ers will lose to the Packers if Allen has to start. There's no way they can beat Green Bay on the road with him. It is already going to be difficult with Purdy as it is but with Allen? No shot. None at all. He is just a filler player for the depth chart with zero hope of winning a game.
The only way the 49ers will give themselves life is if they start Dobbs. I know that Kyle Shanahan likes Allen more, which is why he won the job after the preseason. But Dobbs has proven to be a capable spot-starter and win. He's done it on short notice before with the Vikings, which is insane to do.
Dobbs also has the mobility to generate scramble plays like Purdy. That might be the second-best reason to start Dobbs. He should be the guy the 49ers go to if Purdy cannot play on Sunday. But it will inevitably be Allen, which essentially will be a loss for the 49ers.
Hopefully, Purdy's shoulder improves and he won't be hampered by it on Sunday. Otherwise, the playoffs will continue to grow distant for the 49ers.