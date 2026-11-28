The dust still hasn’t settled from Aaron Rodgers’s no-holds-barred, explosive rant at Mike McCarthy and the Steelers earlier this week on The Pat McAfee Show. It marked perhaps Rodgers’s most memorable appearance on his friend’s ESPN production, and it turns out the veteran quarterback still had more to say.

During Prime Video’s broadcast of the Steelers-Broncos game on Friday night, Al Michaels revealed a text he received from Rodgers earlier that day explaining his decision to pull back the curtain on the Steelers’ organization and expose the alleged dysfunction happening under head coach Mike McCarthy’s nose.

Michaels read the following text he got from the ex-Steelers QB on-air:

"A lot of talk about the sanctity of the locker room. ... The code or sanctity exists to protect the integrity of the locker room, not to provide immunity from accountability for its leadership."

Rodgers added of his choice to go public with his grievances on his friend Pat McAfee’s show:

"They took this public, never heard from the head coach, then they leak at 11 p.m. They also barred me from the facility. That’s why I went to McAfee.”

Al Michaels reads a message he received from Aaron Rodgers earlier today. pic.twitter.com/4ijFB2wFnN — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) November 27, 2026

Michaels was asked earlier on the broadcast what he thought of Rodgers’s bridge-burning move that took the NFL world by storm, and whether it would impact the four-time MVP’s legacy.

"I think about legacy, I think about how it ended for some of the greatest quarterbacks of the last three decades,” Michaels said. “... I think about Tom Brady, power-lifting seven Lombardi trophies, I think about Steve Young, Joe Montana, they’re all venerated when we think about them. Aaron right now, that is a very complicated legacy.

"... It’s sad to say right now, at least for the moment, to me it looks like this is a legacy shot.

The Steelers, by the way, won their first game sans Rodgers in a dominant 27-5 beating of the Broncos on Friday, improving to 7-4 on the year with their playoff aspirations still very much alive.

What Tom Brady, Mike Tomlin said about Aaron Rodgers-Mike McCarthy drama

Rodgers’s “sanctity” text to Michaels may have also been in response to something his former quarterbacking peer Tom Brady said during FOX’s Thanksgiving day Eagles-Cowboys broadcast.

“The sanctity of an NFL locker room, it’s a very sacred place,” Brady said Thursday, one day after Rodgers’s nuclear rant. “We shouldn’t ever lose track of that as players. It’s a privilege to be in that locker room. You’re fighting with your teammates, you’re fighting with your coaches, you’re always acting as a team together. Shouldn’t always be the place for private things to become public, that’s what I’ll say.”

“Nobody wins when the family feuds.”@TomBrady on Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/qLtmKL5oif — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 27, 2026

“Certainly, I mean a Hall of Fame career and he's a tremendous player. It has nothing to do with his play style,” continued Brady. “I was fortunate to be around a lot of great teammates over the years. What made a great teammates to me was you cared about your teammates and your coaches. And you cared about what the team was trying to accomplish. And that supersedes any individual aspect of your game that you wanna promote. ... There’s nobody [that] wins when the family feuds.”

Brady made clear in the booth that looking back on his glittering, decades-long playing career, relationships mattered to him the most, even trumping his Super Bowls.

Rodgers, who has just one Super Bowl to his name, enjoyed years of top-billing as one of the league’s most gifted quarterbacks during his Packers glory days. Ever since he left to join the Jets ahead of the 2023 season, however, he’s arguably done more to tarnish his legacy in the last four years than in his 18 in Green Bay. His split with the Jets was similarly acrimonious (and also involved a tell-all call into McAfee).

Then, he joined the Steelers in 2025 and formed several close bonds with players and coaches alike, including Pittsburgh’s former head coach Mike Tomlin. Tomlin, who stepped down from his position in January 2026, never experienced a losing season in 19 years with the franchise and knows a thing or two about running a tight ship, even if his recent teams didn’t enjoy much playoff success.

Like Brady, Tomlin wasn’t a fan of seeing Rodgers air out the Steelers’ dirty laundry in such an attention-grabbing setting. The NBC Sports studio analyst praised Rodgers for his locker room leadership during their sole season together, but admitted what he was feeling in the aftermath of everything that transpired was “just general sadness”:

“Sad that we might be looking at the end of a legendary career in the quarterback, Aaron Rogers, and just on the macro level, whether it’s organizationally or for the game of football at large, to see laundry aired out that way in a public forum, those are things that kind of run counterculture to professional football,” Tomlin said at halftime of NBC’s Thanksgiving night broadcast of the Chiefs-Bills game.

“It’s a dumpster fire.”



Mike Tomlin on the Steelers' situation following the release of Aaron Rodgers and his comments about head coach Mike McCarthy.



(📺 NBC) pic.twitter.com/mwcDfAbhcO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 27, 2026

“I’m upset about it,” Tomlin added. “It’s a dumpster fire, and I don’t say that in a judgmental way. I’ve presided over a few dumpster fires in my 19 years, but it certainly is upsetting and I’m sure Steeler Nation is upset.”

It appears both Brady and Tomlin would agree Rodgers committed a faux pas with how he decided to sever ties and end his short-lived tenure with the Steelers. When two of the most respected members and beloved team leaders in the NFL world seem disappointed with your behavior, chances are you’re in the wrong. Rodgers tried to defend himself in a follow-up text painting the Steelers as the apparent villains in this saga he started, but you have to wonder whether, in the wake of his unexpected benching, Rodgers’s ego at all felt bruised. The former MVP said, as candidly as possible, he wasn’t being “spiteful” at the end of his McAfee spot—still, it’s hard to listen to his incendiary interview as anything but that.